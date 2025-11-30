당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
Aklamavo HTF Candles with FVG - MetaTrader 5용 지표
- 227
-
This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic.
Projects multiple higher timeframe candles.
Accurately preserves HTF OHLC on any lower timeframe.
Allows spacing adjustment between projected candles.
Optionally displays OHLC horizontal reference lines.
Automatically detects and draws HTF Fair Value Gaps.
Ensures all objects always update cleanly.
Works on any timeframe and symbol.
