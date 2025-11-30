코드베이스섹션
거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
당사를 Telegram에서 찾아주십시오!
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
스크립트가 흥미로우신가요?
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
포켓으로
지표

Aklamavo HTF Candles with FVG - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
조회수:
227
평가:
(1)
게시됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드 MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동

This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic.

Projects multiple higher timeframe candles.
Accurately preserves HTF OHLC on any lower timeframe.
Allows spacing adjustment between projected candles.
Optionally displays OHLC horizontal reference lines.
Automatically detects and draws HTF Fair Value Gaps.
Ensures all objects always update cleanly.
Works on any timeframe and symbol.


HTF Candles with FVG.

Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount

This indicator draws the premium and discount zones of a single candle range from any higher timeframe on your chart.

Aklamavo Previous Week High and Low Aklamavo Previous Week High and Low

This indicator draws horizontal lines for the previous week's high and Low on the current trading day/week

Aklamavo FVG Aklamavo FVG

This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts.

Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars

This indicator identifies and visually highlights Inside Bars and Outside Bars on price charts.