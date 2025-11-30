코드베이스섹션
Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
게시됨:
This indicator draws the premium and discount zones of a single candle from any higher timeframe on your chart.
You choose which candle (current or previous) using CandleOffset, and the indicator automatically retrieves that candle’s high, low, and midpoint.

It then visually displays:

Premium Zone (Upper 50%)

A shaded rectangle from the candle’s midpoint to high.

Discount Zone (Lower 50%)

A shaded rectangle from the low to midpoint.

High / Mid / Low Lines

Optional horizontal lines marking the candle’s high, mid, and low, extendable to the right.

User Inputs Let You Control:

  • The timeframe of the candle (e.g., D1, H4, W1)

  • Which candle to display (CandleOffset)

  • Whether to show the rectangles, the lines, or both

  • Rectangle colors, line colors, and line style

  • Whether the lines extend to the right side of the chart

Candle range premium discount
