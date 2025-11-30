코드베이스섹션
거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
당사를 Telegram에서 찾아주십시오!
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
스크립트가 흥미로우신가요?
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
포켓으로
지표

Aklamavo Previous Week High and Low - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
조회수:
160
평가:
(1)
게시됨:
업데이트됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드 MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동

This indicator shows two horizontal line segments: Previous Week High (in your chosen color) Previous Week Low (in your chosen color)

These levels are useful for: Breakout or rejection trading, Weekly range analysis, Institutional level tracking (liquidity zones)

It Fetches previous week’s high & low. Draws them as horizontal lines covering the current week. Auto-updates every minute and Removes itself cleanly on exit.

  • Deletes the old line (if any)

  • Creates a new OBJ_TREND object with both points at the same price so it becomes horizontal

  • Applies all visual settings:

    • color

    • width

    • style

    • non-selectable

    • background mode



PACF_ACF PACF_ACF

The script calculates the autocorrelation and partial autocorrelation functions and displays them on a graph

Tillson T3 Tillson T3

Tillson T3 with EMA calculations done without auxiliary indicator buffers.

Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount

This indicator draws the premium and discount zones of a single candle range from any higher timeframe on your chart.

Aklamavo HTF Candles with FVG Aklamavo HTF Candles with FVG

This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic.