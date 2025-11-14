The CloseAll Module is a lightweight but powerful utility designed to automatically close all open positions belonging to an Expert Advisor. By filtering positions by symbol and Magic Number, it ensures that only the EA’s own trades are targeted, providing a secure and controlled way to reset trading activity instantly.

This module is especially useful for strategies requiring rapid exit conditions, equity protection systems, emergency stop mechanisms, or shutdown routines after achieving a target profit or risk threshold.





Purpose

Managing open positions efficiently is crucial in algorithmic trading. In certain scenarios, a strategy must close all active trades immediately—without manual intervention. This module provides exactly that by:

Closing all BUY and SELL positions created by the EA

Filtering trades by Magic Number for safety

int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Operating only on the current chart symbol

Executing the closing process automatically on every tick (or on demand)

It ensures fast and reliable trade closure in a controlled and accurate manner.

How It Works

1. Trade Library Initialization

The module begins by including the standard MetaTrader 5 trading library:

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade trade;

This provides access to trading functions, including PositionClose() .

2. Global Variables and Magic Number

Two counters are used internally (though not required for the closing logic), and a Magic Number is used to identify which trades belong to the EA:

int Position_buy_count; int Position_sell_count; input long MagicNumber = 47836 ;





3. Execution Flow

The EA initializes normally:

int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

void OnTick () { CloseAll(); }

4. The Closing Algorithm

And OnTick calls function when you needed it :

The CloseAll() function:

Resets internal counters

Iterates through all open positions in reverse order

Filters trades by symbol and Magic Number

Closes matching positions using trade.PositionClose()

Full function:

void CloseAll() { Position_buy_count = 0 ; Position_sell_count = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong Ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); string PositionSimbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); long PositionMagicNumber = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); if ( _Symbol == PositionSimbol && MagicNumber == PositionMagicNumber) { trade.PositionClose(Ticket); } } }

The reverse iteration ensures stable indexing while closing positions, preventing any position from being skipped.

Key Features

Automatic closure: Closes all open positions on every tick

Safe filtering: Only closes trades with the specified Magic Number

Symbol-specific: Operates only on the current chart symbol

Fast and efficient: Uses built-in MQL5 trading classes

Clean structure: Easy to integrate into any Expert Advisor

Usage Instructions

Import the module into your EA. Adjust the Magic Number to match your trading system. Call CloseAll() inside OnTick, OnTimer, or when specific conditions are met. Ensure your EA has trading permissions enabled in MetaTrader 5. Monitor closures in the Experts or Journal tab.

Recommended Use Cases

Emergency stop module (risk cutoff)

Closing all positions after hitting a profit target

Resetting a grid or martingale system

Ending all trades when market conditions change

Preparing the EA for shutdown or strategy reset

Creating a “Panic Button” function within an EA

Important Notes