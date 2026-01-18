- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
106
利益トレード:
84 (79.24%)
損失トレード:
22 (20.75%)
ベストトレード:
129.90 USD
最悪のトレード:
-127.30 USD
総利益:
1 077.68 USD (9 281 pips)
総損失:
-430.36 USD (4 244 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
11 (99.25 USD)
最大連続利益:
148.35 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.25
取引アクティビティ:
107.39%
最大入金額:
9.52%
最近のトレード:
3 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
78
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
5.08
長いトレード:
58 (54.72%)
短いトレード:
48 (45.28%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.50
期待されたペイオフ:
6.11 USD
平均利益:
12.83 USD
平均損失:
-19.56 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-104.10 USD)
最大連続損失:
-127.30 USD (1)
月間成長:
31.91%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1.28 USD
最大の:
127.30 USD (5.44%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.44% (127.30 USD)
エクイティによる:
7.54% (219.90 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|58
|EURUSD.s
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|492
|EURUSD.s
|155
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|4.1K
|EURUSD.s
|959
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +129.90 USD
最悪のトレード: -127 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +99.25 USD
最大連続損失: -104.10 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"PUPrime-Live 5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
STOP GAMBLING. START COPYING VERIFIED ALGORITHMIC EXCELLENCE.
Are you ready to transform your trading account with the power of institutional-grade technology? Welcome to Irma Gold Pro—the premier trading signal designed for the 2026 market, specializing in the high-volatility environments of XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD.
This is not a "black box" system. This is IRMA: The Intelligent Retracement Management Algorithm. While retail traders get trapped in market noise, IRMA identifies institutional footprints and executes high-probability trades with mathematical precision.
THE IRMA ADVANTAGE:
- MAXIMUM POWER: Optimized for 1:500 leverage, allowing for aggressive equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.
- SMART RECOVERY LOGIC: Unlike standard EAs that hit stops during minor fluctuations, IRMA uses an advanced recovery framework to navigate market retracements and exit in profit.
- Pro DIVERSIFICATION: By trading the world's most liquid pair (EURUSD) alongside the ultimate safe haven (Gold), we maintain a balanced and resilient equity curve.
WHY COPY THIS STRATEGY? We don't use dangerous Martingale or toxic HFT flow. Every trade is a calculated strike based on statistical edges. This strategy is engineered for those who want to see their capital scale using professional-grade tools.
THE FUTURE OF YOUR TRADING STARTS NOW. Spaces are limited to ensure execution quality for all followers. Hit COPY now and join the elite group of traders leveraging the IRMA algorithm for consistent market dominance.
Let the logic trade. Let the gold grow.
レビューなし
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
週
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
30 USD/月
32%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
2
100%
106
79%
107%
2.50
6.11
USD
USD
8%
1:500