Seksin Wisetsaksri

Livyatan

Seksin Wisetsaksri
レビュー0件
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
0
利益トレード:
0 (0.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
0.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
0.00 USD
総利益:
0.00 USD
総損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の勝ち:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続利益:
0.00 USD (0)
シャープレシオ:
0.00
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
リカバリーファクター:
0.00
長いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
n/a
期待されたペイオフ:
0.00 USD
平均利益:
0.00 USD
平均損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
0.00 USD (0)
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

データがありません

  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +0.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 0
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +0.00 USD
最大連続損失: -0.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real29"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

📌 Signal Overview

  • Manual trading based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and market structure

  • Focus on high-quality entries, not overtrading

  • Designed for steady growth with controlled risk

  • Trades are executed only when clear setups are confirmed

💼 Account & Risk Requirements

  • Recommended balance: minimum $1,000 per 0.02 lot

  • Accounts with lower balance may experience higher drawdown or mismatched results

  • To copy lot sizes more accurately, it is recommended to have 10–15% more balance than the signal provider

  • Suggested slippage/spread setting: 10–15 points

📊 Trading Strategy

  • Based on liquidity, market structure, and institutional behavior

  • No martingale, no grid, no over-leveraging

  • Each trade is planned with defined risk and logical exit

  • Risk is adjusted according to market volatility and session conditions

🛡 Risk Management

  • Strict risk control on every position

  • Focus on capital preservation first, profit second

  • Drawdowns are expected but kept within reasonable limits

  • Strategy avoids emotional trading and revenge entries

📈 Performance Expectations

  • Targeting consistent monthly growth, not unrealistic gains

  • Performance depends on market conditions and follower settings

  • This signal is designed for long-term investors, not short-term gambling

💰 Profit & Capital Management

  • Regular profit withdrawal is recommended (weekly or monthly)

  • Avoid compounding aggressively to reduce psychological and account risk

  • Maintain sufficient free margin at all times

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers are fully responsible for their own trading decisions and potential losses.

⭐ Who This Signal Is For

  • Investors seeking disciplined manual trading

  • Traders who value risk control and consistency

  • Followers who prefer quality trades over quantity


レビューなし
2026.01.18 03:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.18 03:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.18 03:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.18 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
