Tomas Kuprinskas

Gold Scalping Assasin

Tomas Kuprinskas
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  100  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 9%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
37
利益トレード:
36 (97.29%)
損失トレード:
1 (2.70%)
ベストトレード:
23.56 USD
最悪のトレード:
-11.75 USD
総利益:
215.07 USD (7 282 pips)
総損失:
-15.82 USD (388 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
28 (145.21 USD)
最大連続利益:
145.21 USD (28)
シャープレシオ:
1.08
取引アクティビティ:
12.83%
最大入金額:
7.08%
最近のトレード:
49 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
37
平均保有時間:
8 分
リカバリーファクター:
16.96
長いトレード:
31 (83.78%)
短いトレード:
6 (16.22%)
プロフィットファクター:
13.59
期待されたペイオフ:
5.39 USD
平均利益:
5.97 USD
平均損失:
-15.82 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-11.75 USD)
最大連続損失:
-11.75 USD (1)
月間成長:
8.86%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.11 USD
最大の:
11.75 USD (0.51%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.51% (11.86 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.89% (43.59 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 199
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 6.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +23.56 USD
最悪のトレード: -12 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 28
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +145.21 USD
最大連続損失: -11.75 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.55 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.67 × 119
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.22 × 300
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
12.84 × 129
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
16.45 × 71
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
24.03 × 157
Earnex-Trade
24.07 × 293
Gold Scalping Assassin is a high-frequency XAUUSD scalping system using a controlled grid strategy (NO martingale).

The system executes precise entries during high-liquidity sessions, managing positions with lot sizing per balance and intelligent grid logic.

🔧 Trading Parameters

✔ Instrument: XAUUSD only
✔ Strategy: High-frequency scalping
✔ Grid system: YES (fixed lot, no martingale)
✔ Account type: ECN / Raw Spread required
✔ Minimum deposit: $750
✔ Risk model: 0.01 lot per $750 balance
✔ Recommended leverage: 1:500
✔ No martingale
✔ No lot multiplication

Designed for traders who want active gold trading with controlled risk.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Grid strategies can experience drawdown during strong trends.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


レビューなし
2026.01.19 16:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 16:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.17 09:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 09:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 09:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
