シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / ProNick KP
Kanong Paliphatrangkura

ProNick KP

Kanong Paliphatrangkura
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  125  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 22%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
35
利益トレード:
26 (74.28%)
損失トレード:
9 (25.71%)
ベストトレード:
59.80 USD
最悪のトレード:
-25.75 USD
総利益:
271.04 USD (10 002 pips)
総損失:
-115.85 USD (2 575 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
7 (113.09 USD)
最大連続利益:
113.09 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.28
取引アクティビティ:
3.97%
最大入金額:
30.70%
最近のトレード:
31 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
35
平均保有時間:
3 分
リカバリーファクター:
4.21
長いトレード:
29 (82.86%)
短いトレード:
6 (17.14%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.34
期待されたペイオフ:
4.43 USD
平均利益:
10.42 USD
平均損失:
-12.87 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-36.41 USD)
最大連続損失:
-36.41 USD (2)
月間成長:
21.93%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
9.68 USD
最大の:
36.85 USD (4.68%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
4.83% (36.41 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.99% (15.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
US30 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 95
US30 60
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
US30 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +59.80 USD
最悪のトレード: -26 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +113.09 USD
最大連続損失: -36.41 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live17"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

This System is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold, Crude Oil, and Major Indices. Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15, to identify the high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This system aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias. 

·   Trades: US30, XUAUSD, XTIUSD

·   Max Controlled Drawdown: 10%

·   Expected Profit: Monthly 10% +

·   No Martingale, no hedging, no emotional trading

·   Recommended Minimum Deposit: $500 or More

·   Recommended Leverage: 500 and More (MT4)

 

For optimal results, ICMarkets with ‘raw spread account’ is strongly recommended!

レビューなし
2026.01.13 09:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 12:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 11:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 11:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 10:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 10:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.11 15:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 15:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 15:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 15:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 15:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
ProNick KP
125 USD/月
22%
0
0
USD
863
USD
1
0%
35
74%
4%
2.33
4.43
USD
5%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください