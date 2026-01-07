シグナルセクション
Rwm Lmpl

High Roller MT5

Rwm Lmpl
レビュー0件
信頼性
2週間
0 / 0 USD
0%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
7
利益トレード:
5 (71.42%)
損失トレード:
2 (28.57%)
ベストトレード:
96.04 USD
最悪のトレード:
-7.55 USD
総利益:
259.85 USD (932 pips)
総損失:
-9.50 USD (63 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
3 (149.53 USD)
最大連続利益:
149.53 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.91
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
28.30%
最近のトレード:
24 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
33.16
長いトレード:
5 (71.43%)
短いトレード:
2 (28.57%)
プロフィットファクター:
27.35
期待されたペイオフ:
35.76 USD
平均利益:
51.97 USD
平均損失:
-4.75 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-7.55 USD)
最大連続損失:
-7.55 USD (1)
月間成長:
25.04%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
7.55 USD (0.69%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
50.21% (2 858.40 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
NZDCAD 5
AUDCAD 2
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
NZDCAD 197
AUDCAD 53
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
NZDCAD 501
AUDCAD 368
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +96.04 USD
最悪のトレード: -8 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +149.53 USD
最大連続損失: -7.55 USD

High Roller for MT5

High-Risk, High-Reward Algorithmic Trading Signal | AUDCAD & NZDCAD

Overview

High Roller is an aggressive algorithmic trading signal designed for experienced traders who are willing to accept elevated risk in pursuit of higher returns.
It is based on a similar core mechanism to North Star, but operates with significantly increased exposure and faster equity growth potential.

This signal is not suitable for conservative accounts or risk-averse investors.

Trading Approach

Advanced multi-layer position management with aggressive scaling
Adaptive entries responding to volatility and momentum shifts
Dynamic exposure adjustment to maximize profit potential
Algorithmic exit logic optimized for strong market moves

The strategy is designed to capitalize on sustained trends and volatility expansions, accepting larger drawdowns as part of its profit profile.

Risk Profile

High Roller intentionally operates with increased risk compared to standard signals.
Drawdowns can be sharp and rapid during unfavorable market conditions.

Regular profit withdrawals are strongly recommended to reduce account exposure and lock in gains over time.

Performance Characteristics

High trade intensity during active market phases
Multiple simultaneous positions per pair
Higher volatility in equity curve
Designed for traders seeking aggressive growth rather than capital preservation

Account Requirements

Minimum Balance: $1,500 USD
Recommended Balance: $3,000+ USD
Leverage: 1:500 recommended (lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes)

Recommended Broker

For best execution quality and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.

FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.

Open FBS Account

Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.


レビューなし
2026.01.07 19:56
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.07 12:50
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 12:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 12:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 12:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
