シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Aurox AI
Hizbullah Mangal

Aurox AI

Hizbullah Mangal
レビュー0件
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
0
利益トレード:
0 (0.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
0.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
0.00 USD
総利益:
0.00 USD
総損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の勝ち:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続利益:
0.00 USD (0)
シャープレシオ:
0.00
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
リカバリーファクター:
0.00
長いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
n/a
期待されたペイオフ:
0.00 USD
平均利益:
0.00 USD
平均損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
0.00 USD (0)
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

データがありません

  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +0.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 0
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +0.00 USD
最大連続損失: -0.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live17"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Aurox AI – Gold Trading Signal Description

This signal is powered by Aurox AI, an advanced artificial intelligence trading system currently in active development and testing.

Aurox AI is engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) and is built around a selective execution model. The system does not trade continuously or chase market movement. Instead, it waits for precise internal conditions to align before executing trades, prioritizing accuracy, control, and risk efficiency.

The core of Aurox AI combines:

  • Rule-based institutional trading logic

  • Multiple adaptive AI models

  • Advanced market condition filtering

The objective of Aurox AI is maximum trade precision, focusing on high-probability setups rather than trade frequency. Every position is treated as an independent decision, with strict internal validation before execution.

This signal represents real testing data from an unreleased AI system, allowing users to follow the development phase of Aurox AI before its official public launch.

Aurox AI is designed for traders who value discipline, structure, and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive or uncontrolled strategies.


レビューなし
2026.01.05 19:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 19:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 19:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 19:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 19:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録