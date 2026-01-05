- 成長
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live17"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
Aurox AI – Gold Trading Signal Description
This signal is powered by Aurox AI, an advanced artificial intelligence trading system currently in active development and testing.
Aurox AI is engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) and is built around a selective execution model. The system does not trade continuously or chase market movement. Instead, it waits for precise internal conditions to align before executing trades, prioritizing accuracy, control, and risk efficiency.
The core of Aurox AI combines:
-
Rule-based institutional trading logic
-
Multiple adaptive AI models
-
Advanced market condition filtering
The objective of Aurox AI is maximum trade precision, focusing on high-probability setups rather than trade frequency. Every position is treated as an independent decision, with strict internal validation before execution.
This signal represents real testing data from an unreleased AI system, allowing users to follow the development phase of Aurox AI before its official public launch.
Aurox AI is designed for traders who value discipline, structure, and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive or uncontrolled strategies.