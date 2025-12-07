- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.v
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD.v
|50
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD.v
|5K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"GVDMarkets-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results
Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the GVDMarkets (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups.
Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.
