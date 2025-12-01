シグナルセクション
M. Irfan

Ten Percent Monthly

M. Irfan
レビュー0件
4週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2025 -14%
Tickmill-Live04
1:50
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
80
利益トレード:
27 (33.75%)
損失トレード:
53 (66.25%)
ベストトレード:
4.91 USD
最悪のトレード:
-3.33 USD
総利益:
40.81 USD (4 807 pips)
総損失:
-76.57 USD (9 332 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
4 (5.98 USD)
最大連続利益:
5.98 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
-0.25
取引アクティビティ:
42.19%
最大入金額:
32.98%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
21
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.94
長いトレード:
49 (61.25%)
短いトレード:
31 (38.75%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.53
期待されたペイオフ:
-0.45 USD
平均利益:
1.51 USD
平均損失:
-1.44 USD
最大連続の負け:
11 (-12.42 USD)
最大連続損失:
-14.49 USD (7)
月間成長:
-14.30%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
36.85 USD
最大の:
38.11 USD (15.17%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.17% (38.11 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.97% (4.60 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURJPY 23
EURAUD 19
EURNZD 9
GBPJPY 9
GBPNZD 8
GBPAUD 7
AUDJPY 5
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURJPY -4
EURAUD -12
EURNZD -9
GBPJPY 2
GBPNZD -8
GBPAUD -6
AUDJPY 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURJPY -337
EURAUD -887
EURNZD -1.5K
GBPJPY 472
GBPNZD -1.3K
GBPAUD -906
AUDJPY 71
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +4.91 USD
最悪のトレード: -3 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 7
最大連続利益: +5.98 USD
最大連続損失: -12.42 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Tickmill-Live04"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.11 × 44
ICMarkets-Live14
0.15 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.17 × 42
Tickmill-Live08
0.22 × 9
Exness-Real3
0.27 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.28 × 178
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.50 × 68
ICMarkets-Live07
0.59 × 584
Tickmill-Live05
0.68 × 111
ICMarkets-Live12
0.73 × 362
ICMarkets-Live22
0.77 × 26
ICMarkets-Live05
0.84 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.89 × 916
RoboForex-Prime
0.96 × 23
CDGGlobal-Live
1.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
1.05 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.09 × 77
54 より多く...
As a professional trader, I firmly uphold the principle that quality always outweighs quantity. For that reason, I manage only one signal account — ensuring that my full focus, analytical concentration, and execution energy are devoted exclusively to delivering consistent, expectation-aligned performance.

Pairs Monitored
EurJpy, EurAud, EurNzd, GbpJpy, GbpAud, GbpNzd — these pairs are selected specifically for their high volatility characteristics, which create more dynamic, efficient, and recurring profit opportunities.

Entry Rules
One entry per pair, with a maximum of two active entries at any time, and the pairs must always be different. This structure allows me to capitalize when a stronger signal appears on another pair after the initial entry. Discipline remains non-negotiable: no more than two simultaneous positions and absolutely no duplicated entries on the same pair.

Consistent Lot Size
A fixed lot size of 0.01 per $250 of capital is applied to maintain solid risk control while avoiding excessive exposure.

Maximum Stop Loss
The stop loss is set at a maximum of 500 points as a disciplined and measurable safeguard. However, once the position reaches sufficient floating profit, the SL may be adjusted — including being locked into SL Plus— to shift the trade into a secured zone.

Dynamic Profit Target
Profit targets are flexible and adapt to real-time market conditions, consistently seeking returns that significantly outweigh the risk taken.

Drawdown
A maximum drawdown of 20% is strictly maintained as a healthy and quantifiable risk-control threshold.

I use a RAW account with a commission model and extremely tight spreads because the strategy I apply is short‑term and intraday, demanding high execution precision. As a signal provider, I recommend that investors use the same broker and account type as I do to minimize the risk of execution discrepancies. Going forward, should I earn the trust of parties wishing to follow my management strategy, I have also prepared a VPN solution to ensure uniformity of results. 
 


レビューなし
2025.12.10 01:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 08:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 13:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 14:12
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 09:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 09:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 06:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 06:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 06:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 06:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 06:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
