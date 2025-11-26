シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / XAU Rhythm Master 2
Dingjia Xiong

XAU Rhythm Master 2

Dingjia Xiong
レビュー0件
信頼性
6週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 28%
UltimaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
5 339
利益トレード:
3 314 (62.07%)
損失トレード:
2 025 (37.93%)
ベストトレード:
1 679.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-252.31 USD
総利益:
57 456.31 USD (1 475 390 pips)
総損失:
-30 372.59 USD (1 180 612 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
29 (264.42 USD)
最大連続利益:
2 136.88 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.11
取引アクティビティ:
63.38%
最大入金額:
5.62%
最近のトレード:
38 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
657
平均保有時間:
36 分
リカバリーファクター:
13.51
長いトレード:
2 785 (52.16%)
短いトレード:
2 554 (47.84%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.89
期待されたペイオフ:
5.07 USD
平均利益:
17.34 USD
平均損失:
-15.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
20 (-711.22 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 993.89 USD (17)
月間成長:
14.71%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
3.20 USD
最大の:
2 004.97 USD (1.57%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.86% (2 004.97 USD)
エクイティによる:
6.28% (6 629.54 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 5339
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD+ 27K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD+ 295K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 679.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -252 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 17
最大連続利益: +264.42 USD
最大連続損失: -711.22 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"UltimaMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Gold High-Frequency Hedging Strategy: 100+ Trades Daily Ignite Profits, A Gold Trading Tool with 30%-50% Monthly Returns

Amidst the escalating volatility of the gold market, traditional one-way trading can no longer meet investors' pursuit of high returns. This high-frequency hedging strategy specifically designed for gold has become a profitable tool in both oscillating and trending markets, thanks to its core advantages of "two-way positioning, high-frequency trading, and strict risk control." It stably locks in 30%-50% monthly returns with over 100 trades per day, completely subverting the traditional model of gold investment!

  1. Two-Way Positioning: No Missed Opportunities, No Lock-Ups

Breaking the limitations of one-way trading, the strategy opens both trend-following and counter-trend orders simultaneously: trend-following orders accurately capture gold's upward and downward trends to seize band profits; counter-trend orders automatically intervene during market corrections, reducing costs through scientific position averaging. Whether gold prices are rising, falling, or consolidating sideways, it can find profitable entry points, completely eliminating the anxiety of missed opportunities and the trouble of lock-ups.

  1. High-Frequency Trading: Small Profits Accumulate into Large Gains

Adopting the trading logic of "low-interval averaging and fast exits": the averaging interval is dynamically adjusted based on gold's real-time volatility—3-5 pips during low volatility and 5-8 pips during high volatility. This ensures rapid position follow-up while avoiding risk accumulation from dense averaging. Exit speed is "lightning-fast," with a single position held for only 3-5 minutes and a fixed take-profit of 1-3 pips per trade. The "small profits, quick exits" model accumulates returns, easily completing over 100 trades per day and turning small profits into substantial gains.

  1. Intelligent Risk Control: Safeguard Profits from Shrinkage

The strategy incorporates multiple risk control mechanisms to fundamentally manage risks: each trade has a mandatory stop-loss, limiting single-trade losses to 0.1%-0.3% of the account principal; the maximum account drawdown is controlled at 10%, triggering forced liquidation and trading suspension when reached to prevent large losses. Additionally, it uses moving averages and RSI indicators to filter invalid volatility, avoiding high-impact data events such as non-farm payrolls and Federal Reserve interest rate decisions to reduce slippage and misoperations, ensuring stable returns.

  1. Universal Adaptability: Suitable for Beginners and Veterans Alike

No complex analysis or overnight monitoring is required— the strategy can be automatically executed by an intelligent trading system, from order opening and averaging to take-profit/stop-loss, with no manual intervention. Whether you're a novice just entering gold investment or an experienced trader pursuing efficient returns, you can easily get started. Pair it with a low-commission trading platform to effectively reduce transaction costs for 100+ daily trades, ensuring every penny of profit is securely pocketed.

This gold high-frequency hedging strategy addresses market uncertainty through two-way positioning, amplifies volatility profits via high-frequency trading, and safeguards profit security with strict risk control. Earning 30%-50% monthly is no longer an ideal goal—100+ daily trades accelerate profits! Get started now to unlock the full set of trading logic and practical guidelines, and embark on a new era of high-return gold investment!


レビューなし
2025.12.29 03:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 16:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 12:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 12:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
