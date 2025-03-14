クォートセクション
通貨 / PTMN
PTMN: Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Closed End Fund

12.27 USD 0.17 (1.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PTMNの今日の為替レートは、1.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.20の安値と12.46の高値で取引されました。

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
12.20 12.46
1年のレンジ
11.48 18.92
以前の終値
12.10
始値
12.20
買値
12.27
買値
12.57
安値
12.20
高値
12.46
出来高
134
1日の変化
1.40%
1ヶ月の変化
0.25%
6ヶ月の変化
-29.68%
1年の変化
-34.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K