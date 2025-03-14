通貨 / PTMN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PTMN: Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Closed End Fund
12.27 USD 0.17 (1.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PTMNの今日の為替レートは、1.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.20の安値と12.46の高値で取引されました。
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTMN News
- Portman Ridge Finance to change name to BCP Investment Corporation
- Portman Ridge Q2 2025 slides: NAV declines amid strategic transformation
- Portman Ridge Finance earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Portman Ridge (PTMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- TPG Inc. (TPG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Franklin Resources (BEN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Logan Ridge Finance completes merger with Portman Ridge, delists from NASDAQ
- Portman Ridge completes merger with Logan Ridge, plans rebranding
- BDC Weekly Review: State Street Reboots Its Private Credit Effort
- FS KKR Capital: A Risky Yield, But I Think The Dividend Remains Safe For 2025 (NYSE:FSK)
- BDC Weekly Review: Portman Ridge Finance Wants To Start Over
- Portman Ridge shareholders approve merger with Logan Ridge Finance
- Portman Ridge Finance: Two Wrongs Don't Make A Right (NASDAQ:PTMN)
- Portman Ridge to change name, ticker and shift to monthly distributions
- BDC Weekly Review: Questions About BDC Income And Price Trends
- Portman Ridge Finance: Q1 Earnings Reveal More Downside Risks (NASDAQ:PTMN)
- Two BDCs For 60 Cents On The Dollar: 1 To Buy And 1 To Avoid
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of March 24, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Portman Ridge Finance: NAV Continues To Slide (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:PTMN)
- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
12.20 12.46
1年のレンジ
11.48 18.92
- 以前の終値
- 12.10
- 始値
- 12.20
- 買値
- 12.27
- 買値
- 12.57
- 安値
- 12.20
- 高値
- 12.46
- 出来高
- 134
- 1日の変化
- 1.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.25%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -29.68%
- 1年の変化
- -34.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K