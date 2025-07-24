通貨 / PRO
PRO: PROS Holdings Inc
16.40 USD 0.55 (3.47%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PROの今日の為替レートは、3.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.77の安値と16.41の高値で取引されました。
PROS Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- PROS Holdings Q2: Subscription Momentum Should Fuel Margin Expansion Ahead (NYSE:PRO)
- Earnings call transcript: PROS Holdings’ Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- PROS earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pros Holdings (PRO) Q2 Earnings
- Pros Holdings (PRO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
1日のレンジ
15.77 16.41
1年のレンジ
13.61 29.24
- 以前の終値
- 15.85
- 始値
- 16.27
- 買値
- 16.40
- 買値
- 16.70
- 安値
- 15.77
- 高値
- 16.41
- 出来高
- 1.495 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.75%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -13.64%
- 1年の変化
- -11.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K