通貨 / OCTO
OCTO: Eightco Holdings Inc
24.11 USD 16.06 (39.98%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OCTOの今日の為替レートは、-39.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.96の安値と38.94の高値で取引されました。
Eightco Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
23.96 38.94
1年のレンジ
0.98 83.12
- 以前の終値
- 40.17
- 始値
- 37.71
- 買値
- 24.11
- 買値
- 24.41
- 安値
- 23.96
- 高値
- 38.94
- 出来高
- 10.683 K
- 1日の変化
- -39.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1529.05%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2111.93%
- 1年の変化
- 913.03%
