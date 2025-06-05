クォートセクション
通貨 / OCTO
OCTO: Eightco Holdings Inc

24.11 USD 16.06 (39.98%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OCTOの今日の為替レートは、-39.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.96の安値と38.94の高値で取引されました。

Eightco Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
23.96 38.94
1年のレンジ
0.98 83.12
以前の終値
40.17
始値
37.71
買値
24.11
買値
24.41
安値
23.96
高値
38.94
出来高
10.683 K
1日の変化
-39.98%
1ヶ月の変化
1529.05%
6ヶ月の変化
2111.93%
1年の変化
913.03%
