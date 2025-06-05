通貨 / JAMF
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
JAMF: Jamf Holding Corp
11.56 USD 0.09 (0.78%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JAMFの今日の為替レートは、0.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.49の安値と11.72の高値で取引されました。
Jamf Holding Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JAMF News
- Jamfがパートナー主導の案件登録で50%増加を報告
- Jamf reports 50% increase in partner-driven deal registrations
- JMPがJamf Holdingの株式評価を「市場アウトパフォーム」で再確認、目標価格18ドル
- Jamf Holding stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Jamfが売却を検討、シティグループを起用しVista Equityは撤退へ - ロイター
- Jamf explores sale with Citigroup as Vista Equity eyes exit - Reuters
- Exclusive-Vista-backed device management software firm Jamf explores a sale, sources say
- Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Citizens JMP lowers Jamf stock price target to $18 on mixed Q2 results
- Jamf Q2 2025 slides: 15% revenue growth driven by security segment expansion
- Jamf earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Jamf Holding (JAMF) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Jamf (JAMF) Q2 Revenue Jumps 15%
- Jamf Holding (JAMF) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Should You Add DAVE Stock to Your Portfolio Pre-Q2 Earnings?
- Jamf Holding (JAMF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Why Jamf Holding (JAMF) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Analysts See Massive Upside in These 3 Russell 2000 Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Needham lowers Jamf stock price target to $20 on strategic shift
- ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Moves 9.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Jamf announces workforce reduction as part of strategic growth plan
- Jamf Holding Stock: Cheaply Valued Amid Tempered Growth Expectations (NASDAQ:JAMF)
- Jamf at Bank of America Global Technology Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
1日のレンジ
11.49 11.72
1年のレンジ
7.35 18.00
- 以前の終値
- 11.47
- 始値
- 11.72
- 買値
- 11.56
- 買値
- 11.86
- 安値
- 11.49
- 高値
- 11.72
- 出来高
- 4.207 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.78%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 27.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.78%
- 1年の変化
- -33.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K