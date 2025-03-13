通貨 / IPA
IPA: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd
2.07 USD 0.14 (7.25%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IPAの今日の為替レートは、7.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.00の安値と2.24の高値で取引されました。
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
2.00 2.24
1年のレンジ
0.27 3.25
- 以前の終値
- 1.93
- 始値
- 2.00
- 買値
- 2.07
- 買値
- 2.37
- 安値
- 2.00
- 高値
- 2.24
- 出来高
- 1.696 K
- 1日の変化
- 7.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -10.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 459.46%
- 1年の変化
- 223.44%
