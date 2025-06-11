通貨 / IAS
IAS: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp
8.64 USD 0.25 (2.98%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IASの今日の為替レートは、2.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.39の安値と8.66の高値で取引されました。
Integral Ad Science Holding Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
8.39 8.66
1年のレンジ
6.26 13.57
- 以前の終値
- 8.39
- 始値
- 8.44
- 買値
- 8.64
- 買値
- 8.94
- 安値
- 8.39
- 高値
- 8.66
- 出来高
- 2.398 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.20%
- 1年の変化
- -20.44%
