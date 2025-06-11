クォートセクション
通貨 / IAS
IAS: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp

8.64 USD 0.25 (2.98%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IASの今日の為替レートは、2.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.39の安値と8.66の高値で取引されました。

Integral Ad Science Holding Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
8.39 8.66
1年のレンジ
6.26 13.57
以前の終値
8.39
始値
8.44
買値
8.64
買値
8.94
安値
8.39
高値
8.66
出来高
2.398 K
1日の変化
2.98%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.82%
6ヶ月の変化
7.20%
1年の変化
-20.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K