HOUS: Anywhere Real Estate Inc
7.35 USD 0.21 (2.94%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HOUSの今日の為替レートは、2.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.06の安値と7.42の高値で取引されました。
Anywhere Real Estate Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOUS News
- Here's Why Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)
- Guaranteed Rate Affinity names Matthew Hibler as SVP of mortgage lending
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HOUS)
- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Anywhere Real Estate Q2 2025 slides: luxury segment shines amid margin pressure
- Anywhere Real Estate shares rise nearly 3% as housing market momentum improves
- Anywhere RE earnings missed by $0.07, revenue was in line with estimates
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Why Fast-paced Mover Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- The RMR Group: Stock Is Undervalued But Needs To Grow Revenues Into 2026
- Anywhere Appoints Tom Hudson as Head of Investor Relations
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate Report: Demand for Luxury Real Estate Holds Strong; More Affluent Home Buyers Paying in Cash Amid Rate Pressures
- Title Resources Group Appoints Natasha Branch as Underwriting Counsel for North Carolina
- Anywhere Appoints Barri Rafferty as Chief Communications Officer and Head of Public Affairs
- Anywhere prices $500 million in senior secured notes at 9.75%
- Anywhere Real Estate stock holds steady as KBW reaffirms rating
- Moody’s affirms Anywhere Real Estate’s B3 CFR, adjusts debt ratings
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate Unveils 2025 List of "30 Under 30" Honorees
- Guaranteed Rate Affinity Appoints Linda Vo as Regional Manager in North Texas
- Anywhere announces proposed $500 million notes offering
1日のレンジ
7.06 7.42
1年のレンジ
2.71 7.55
- 以前の終値
- 7.14
- 始値
- 7.19
- 買値
- 7.35
- 買値
- 7.65
- 安値
- 7.06
- 高値
- 7.42
- 出来高
- 2.296 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.94%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 23.74%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 120.06%
- 1年の変化
- 44.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K