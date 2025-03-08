通貨 / HI
HI: Hillenbrand Inc
25.32 USD 1.23 (5.11%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HIの今日の為替レートは、5.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.38の安値と25.62の高値で取引されました。
Hillenbrand Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
24.38 25.62
1年のレンジ
18.36 35.59
- 以前の終値
- 24.09
- 始値
- 24.60
- 買値
- 25.32
- 買値
- 25.62
- 安値
- 24.38
- 高値
- 25.62
- 出来高
- 520
- 1日の変化
- 5.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.46%
- 1年の変化
- -8.29%
