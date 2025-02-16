クォートセクション
通貨 / CMPO
CMPO: CompoSecure Inc - Class A

20.14 USD 0.50 (2.55%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CMPOの今日の為替レートは、2.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.60の安値と20.36の高値で取引されました。

CompoSecure Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
19.60 20.36
1年のレンジ
9.25 20.36
以前の終値
19.64
始値
19.78
買値
20.14
買値
20.44
安値
19.60
高値
20.36
出来高
2.612 K
1日の変化
2.55%
1ヶ月の変化
7.70%
6ヶ月の変化
87.00%
1年の変化
43.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K