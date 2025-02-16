通貨 / CMPO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CMPO: CompoSecure Inc - Class A
20.14 USD 0.50 (2.55%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CMPOの今日の為替レートは、2.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.60の安値と20.36の高値で取引されました。
CompoSecure Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMPO News
- CompuSecureの株価が過去最高の20.15ドルに到達
- Compusecure stock hits all-time high, reaching 20.15 USD
- Is CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- CompoSecure to transfer listing from Nasdaq to NYSE, keeps CMPO ticker
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) is a Great Choice
- Composecure stock hits all-time high of 19.62 USD
- JP Morgan raises Upstart, cuts CompoSecure, Riskified on shifting fintech outlo
- JPMorgan downgrades CompoSecure stock to Underweight on valuation concerns
- Robinhood is now offering its credit card users a ludicrous upgrade option they've been begging to have
- CompoSecure stock hits all-time high at 17.15 USD
- CompoSecure, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CompoSecure Q2 2025 presentation: revenue up 10%, raises full-year guidance
- CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Paymentus (PAY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Resolute Holdings appoints two new independent directors to board
- CompoSecure: Still Heavy Metal, Now Smarter Security (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure CFO Tim Fitzsimmons to retire by early 2026
- Cowen maintains Buy on CompoSecure, reiterates $15 target
- Analyst Warns Tariffs Could Push US Bitcoin Mining Build Costs 20% Higher - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR)
- CompoSecure Beats EBITDA Estimates But Analyst Cuts Price Forecast Amid Resolute Spin-Off And Growth Outlook - CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure: Taking Profits (NASDAQ:CMPO)
1日のレンジ
19.60 20.36
1年のレンジ
9.25 20.36
- 以前の終値
- 19.64
- 始値
- 19.78
- 買値
- 20.14
- 買値
- 20.44
- 安値
- 19.60
- 高値
- 20.36
- 出来高
- 2.612 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 87.00%
- 1年の変化
- 43.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K