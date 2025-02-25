クォートセクション
通貨 / BSMP
BSMP: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

24.53 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BSMPの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.52の安値と24.53の高値で取引されました。

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

BSMP株の現在の価格は？

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETFの株価は本日24.53です。0.00%内で取引され、前日の終値は24.53、取引量は7に達しました。BSMPのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETFの株は配当を出しますか？

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETFの現在の価格は24.53です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は0.33%やUSDにも注目します。BSMPの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

BSMP株を買う方法は？

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETFの株は現在24.53で購入可能です。注文は通常24.53または24.83付近で行われ、7や0.00%が市場の動きを示します。BSMPの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

BSMP株に投資する方法は？

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅24.26 - 24.74と現在の24.53を考慮します。注文は多くの場合24.53や24.83で行われる前に、0.12%や0.20%と比較されます。BSMPの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETFの株の最高値は？

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETFの過去1年の最高値は24.74でした。24.26 - 24.74内で株価は大きく変動し、24.53と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETFの株の最低値は？

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF(BSMP)の年間最安値は24.26でした。現在の24.53や24.26 - 24.74と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。BSMPの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

BSMPの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、24.53、0.33%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
24.52 24.53
1年のレンジ
24.26 24.74
以前の終値
24.53
始値
24.53
買値
24.53
買値
24.83
安値
24.52
高値
24.53
出来高
7
1日の変化
0.00%
1ヶ月の変化
0.12%
6ヶ月の変化
0.20%
1年の変化
0.33%
30 9月, 火曜日
10:00
USD
FRB Jefferson理事発言
実際
期待
13:00
USD
S&P/ケース・シラー住宅価格総合指数-20前年比
実際
1.8%
期待
1.7%
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/ケース・シラー住宅価格総合指数-20n.s.a前月比
実際
-0.3%
期待
-0.4%
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNIシカゴ景気指標
実際
期待
45.8
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS求人労働異動調査
実際
期待
7.326 M
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消費者信頼感指標
実際
94.2
期待
100.7
97.8