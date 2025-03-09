通貨 / BIGC
BIGC: BigCommerce Holdings Inc - Series 1
4.78 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BIGCの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.76の安値と5.25の高値で取引されました。
BigCommerce Holdings Inc - Series 1ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BIGC News
1日のレンジ
4.76 5.25
1年のレンジ
4.73 8.20
- 以前の終値
- 4.78
- 始値
- 5.18
- 買値
- 4.78
- 買値
- 5.08
- 安値
- 4.76
- 高値
- 5.25
- 出来高
- 3.310 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -18.71%
- 1年の変化
- -40.62%
