ATUS: Altice USA Inc Class A
2.71 USD 0.18 (7.11%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ATUSの今日の為替レートは、7.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.57の安値と2.73の高値で取引されました。
Altice USA Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATUS News
- Ciena's Stock Skyrockets 143% in 12 Months: Is More Upside Left?
- Goldman Sachs starts telecom stocks: AT&T and 2 more started at Buy, 2 rated Sell
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Altice USA stock to Sell on competitive pressures
- Columbia High Yield Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:INEAX)
- Company News for Aug 8, 2025
- Altice USA, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ATUS)
- Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Altice USA (ATUS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Altice USA posts earnings miss, improved broadband trends
- Altice USA Q2 2025 slides: subscriber losses narrow as fiber penetration grows
- Altice Portugal cuts 1,000 jobs as AI implementation renders roles redundant - Bloomberg
- Lumentum (LITE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Comcast: A Broadband Reset Cannot Be Half-Hearted (NASDAQ:CMCSA)
- Analysts Estimate Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Charter is bleeding internet subscribers — and the stock could see its worst day ever
- Stock Market Today: Midday Movers; Goldman Warns on Speculation; Vanguard Cuts U.S. Growth Forecast
- Altice: Beneficial Sale, But Many Challenges (Rating Downgrade)
- Altice USA secures $1 billion asset-backed loan facility
- Altice USA Stock: The Core Problem Isn't Broadband, It's Wireless (NYSE:ATUS)
- Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Results
- Altice USA shareholders approve board and executive pay
- Optimum introduces Bango-powered subscription bundles
- Google, Eli Lilly lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
1日のレンジ
2.57 2.73
1年のレンジ
1.95 3.20
- 以前の終値
- 2.53
- 始値
- 2.59
- 買値
- 2.71
- 買値
- 3.01
- 安値
- 2.57
- 高値
- 2.73
- 出来高
- 5.177 K
- 1日の変化
- 7.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 19.91%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.26%
- 1年の変化
- 9.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K