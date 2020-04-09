EA CloseAll MT5

FEATURES:
- One-Click Close All
- Close Market Orders
- Delete Pending Orders
- Real-Time Performance
- Multi-Symbol Support
- Customizable Button
- Works on MT5

PERFECT FOR:
- Scalpers needing emergency exit
- Day traders managing multiple positions
- News traders requiring instant close
- Account protection during high volatility
- Quick portfolio liquidation

TECHNICAL SPECS:
- Batch processing algorithm
- Optimized OrderSelect operations
- IOC filling mode (MT5)
- Adjustable slippage control
- Minimal CPU usage
- Auto-clear notifications
おすすめのプロダクト
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
MT5用NAS100 Auto SL and TP Makerをご紹介します： MetaTrader5でナスダック100市場をナビゲートするトレーダーにとって不可欠なアシスタントであるNAS100オートSLおよびTPメーカーで、ストップロスおよびテイクプロフィットの設定をもう見逃すことはありません。このツールは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベル管理を自動化するシームレスなソリューションを求める方々のために設計されています。 主な特徴 簡単な自動化： ストップロスやテイクプロフィットのないナスダック100取引を自動的に監視します。 ユーザーが構成した設定に基づいてレベルを動的に調整します。 注文タイプの多様性： Nasdaq100の成行注文と未決済注文の両方に対応。 MetaTrader 5で利用可能なさまざまな注文タイプをサポートします。 カスタマイズされた設定： ユーザーフレンドリーなパラメータ設定により、トラッキング設定とストップロス/テイクプロフィットレベルのカスタマイズが可能です。 柔軟な範囲： 実行する特定のNAS100商品または取引されるすべての商品に対してスト
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
インディケータ
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
エキスパート
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.66 (50)
ユーティリティ
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
ユーティリティ
Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
FREE
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators
Luiz Guilherme Neves Da Silva
ユーティリティ
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators Script Automatically remove all indicators from your chart offered for free by NS Financas! Don't waste any more time deleting the indicators one by one. With this script it is possible in one click to remove all indicators from the screen to adjust your new strategy while still using the settings of your graph, in addition to the possibility of configuring keyboard shortcuts for quick access to the script. Take the opportunity to visit our cha
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
ユーティリティ
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (5)
インディケータ
THE MAGICIAN - プロフェッショナル需給ゾーンインジケーター ゴールド15分足チャートで市場の混沌を明確なトレーディング機会に変換 ゴールド取引でお困りですか? XAU/USDでどこでエントリーすべきか推測するのに疲れていませんか? 買うべきか、売るべきか、様子を見るべきか混乱していませんか? 15分足タイムフレームで高確率のセットアップを逃していませんか? 「THE MAGICIAN」は市場を動かす需給の見えない力を明らかにします! THE MAGICIANの独自性とは? マルチタイムフレーム分析 H4、日足、週足のタイムフレームを同時に分析 複数のタイムフレームが一致する合流ゾーンを特定 最高確率の取引のためにHTF確認済みゾーンを表示 低品質シグナルを自動的に排除 フレッシュ(未ブレイク)ゾーンのみ ブレイク済みゾーンは表示しない - 未テストのレベルのみ 各ゾーンにフレッシュインジケーターでマーク 50%浸透閾値で品質検出を保証 ブレイクせずにゾーンタッチを追跡 インテリジェントトレーディングガイダンス インジケーターが取引または待機の理由を正確に
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
ユーティリティ
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
インディケータ
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
ユーティリティ
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
ユーティリティ
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
インディケータ
概要 このインジケーターは、クラシックな ドンチャンチャネル を強化したバージョンで、実践的なトレード機能を追加しています。 標準の3本線（上限、下限、中央線）に加え、 ブレイクアウト を検出し、チャート上に矢印で視覚的に表示します。また、チャートを見やすくするために、 現在のトレンド方向と逆側のラインのみを表示 します。 インジケーターの機能: 視覚的シグナル ：ブレイクアウト時にカラフルな矢印を表示 自動通知 ：ポップアップ、プッシュ通知、Eメール RSIフィルター ：市場の相対的な強弱に基づいてシグナルを検証 カスタマイズ可能 ：色、ラインの太さ、矢印コード、RSI閾値など 動作原理 ドンチャンチャネルは次のように計算します: 上限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最高値 下限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最安値 中央線 ：最高値と最安値の平均値 上方ブレイクアウト は終値が上限線を超えたときに発生し、 下方ブレイクアウト は終値が下限線を下回ったときに発生します。 インジケーターは以下を行います: 3本のドンチャンラインを描画 方向転換後の最初のブレイクアウト
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
インディケータ
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
ユーティリティ
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.65 (26)
インディケータ
この情報インジケーターは、アカウントの現在の状況を常に把握したい人にとって役立ちます。 -   より便利なインジケーター このインジケーターには、ポイント、パーセンテージ、通貨での利益、現在のペアのスプレッド、現在の時間枠でバーが閉じるまでの時間などのデータが表示されます。 チャート上に情報線を配置するには、いくつかのオプションがあります。 価格の右側 (価格の後ろにあります)。 コメントとして (グラフの左上隅に); 画面の選択した隅。 情報区切り記号を選択することもできます。 | / \ # このインジケーターは使いやすく、非常に有益です。設定で不要な情報項目を無効にすることも可能です。 設定 外観の種類     - 情報行の表示タイプ。次の 3 つのオプションがあります。 価格に従ってください     - 価格に従う。 コメントとして     - コメントとして; 画面の選択した隅に     - 画面の選択した隅にあります。 添付用グラフコーナー     - 表示タイプを選択した場合 画面の選択されたコーナーでは、この項目を使用して 4 つのスナップ コーナーの 1 つを選択
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
インディケータ
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Lot Size Line
Stefan Warratz
ユーティリティ
この小さなツールは、チャート上で線をドラッグするだけでリスク管理を定義するのに役立ちます。アカウント%または固定金額に基づいて計算された実際のロットサイズがラインで直接表示されます。 キーボードの「t」キーを押してラインをアクティブにし、ラインをストップロスポイントまでドラッグするだけです。それでおしまい。 設定では、線とテキストの色と幅、行と右側のテキストのスペースを定義でき、リスクを口座または固定金額のパーセントで設定できます。 ご質問やご希望がございましたら、お気軽にお問い合わせください。 この小さなツールは、チャート上で線をドラッグするだけでリスク管理を定義するのに役立ちます。アカウント%または固定金額に基づいて計算された実際のロットサイズがラインで直接表示されます。 キーボードの「t」キーを押してラインをアクティブにし、ラインをストップロスポイントまでドラッグするだけです。それでおしまい。 設定では、線とテキストの色と幅、行と右側のテキストのスペースを定義でき、リスクを口座または固定金額のパーセントで設定できます。 ご質問やご希望がございましたら、お気軽にお問
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
インディケータ
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
ユーティリティ
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
インディケータ
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
SX Theme Setter MT5
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes: - Gradient background mode: In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user. - Color theme: Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
ユーティリティ
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Proは、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された自動取引システムです。 フィボナッチベースの価格水準とトレンドおよびストラクチャー分析を組み合わせ、エントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを決定します。このEAはロングポジションとショートポジションの両方をサポートし、リスク管理パラメータも組み込まれています。 主な機能： • フィボナッチ・リトレースメントとエクステンション・ロジックを用いて、エントリーポイント、SLポイント、TPポイントをプロットします。 • ロットサイズと損切り/利益確定レベルを設定可能 • エントリーポイントは1つまたは2つから選択可能 • 市場状況に応じて、固定または動的な損切り/利益確定をサポート • 複数の時間枠と通貨ペアに対応 • 最大スプレッド、スリッページ、取引頻度の制御オプションを搭載 • 自動取引管理：損益分岐点、トレーリングストップ、部分決済オプション • 希望に応じて成行注文もサポート入力項目の概要： • リスク管理：ロットサイズ、取引ごとのリスク、最大取引回数 • エントリー
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
インディケータ
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
FX Market Snapshot
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
ユーティリティ
Free for a limited time: master the market with FX Market Snapshot Turn Forex market activity into quantifiable, automated decisions with FX Market Snapshot — the tool designed for serious traders seeking an edge through objective data and fast, reliable actions. Key Features ️ Exportable data for AI : generate custom CSV reports ready to analyze with your favorite AI engine, and get high-probability trade suggestions by combining key market data like strength, volume, volatility,
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
インディケータ
このプロジェクトが好きなら、5つ星レビューを残してください。 このインジケータは、指定されたためのオープン、ハイ、ロー、クローズ価格を描画します 特定のタイムゾーンの期間と調整が可能です。 これらは、多くの機関や専門家によって見られた重要なレベルです トレーダーは、彼らがより多くのかもしれない場所を知るために有用であり、 アクティブ。 利用可能な期間は次のとおりです。 前の日。 前週。 前の月。 前の四半期。 前年。 または: 現在の日。 現在の週。 現在の月。 現在の四半期。 現年。
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines
Raymond Edusei
ユーティリティ
This MQL5 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
Position Size Caculator
Nguyen Van Chien
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Calculating the volume of orders every time you create an order is an extremely important thing in risk management Let this tool simplify your work! ----------------------------------------------------- How to use? Attach the indicator to the chart and set its parameters:  Risk size in %  or money and Risk Reward Ratio. Click on the ON button and locate the horizontal line to your would-be StopLoss level. Options: Click on the Pending/Instant button to locate the horizontal line  to your would-b
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
インディケータ
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (17)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (108)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT5> MT5、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
ユーティリティ
あなたがメンバーである任意のチャネルから（プライベートおよび制限されたものを含む）シグナルを直接あなたのMT5にコピーします。  このツールは、トレードを管理し監視するために必要な多くの機能を提供しながら、ユーザーを考慮して設計されています。 この製品は使いやすく、視覚的に魅力的なグラフィカルインターフェースで提供されています。設定をカスタマイズして、数分で製品を使用を開始できます！ ユーザーガイド + デモ  | MT4版 | Discord版 デモを試してみたい場合は、ユーザーガイドにアクセスしてください。 Telegram To MT5 受信機は、ストラテジーテスターで動作しません！ Telegram To MT5の特徴 複数のチャネルから一度にシグナルをコピー プライベートおよび制限されたチャネルからシグナルをコピー BotトークンまたはChat IDは必要ありません   （必要に応じて使用することができます） リスク％または固定ロットを使用して取引 特定のシンボルを除外 すべてのシグナルをコピーするか、コピーするシグナルをカスタマイズするかを選択 すべてのシグナルを認
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
4 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
ユーティリティ
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
ユーティリティ
取引資金を簡単に保護しましょう 取引資金を守ることは、増やすことと同じくらい重要です。KT Equity Protectorはあなた専用のリスクマネージャーとして、口座の純資産（エクイティ）を常に監視し、あらかじめ設定した利益目標や損失限度に達すると、すべてのポジションや指値注文を自動的に決済して、損失回避や利益確保を行います。 感情に左右されることも、直感に頼ることもありません。ただ信頼できる資金保護ツールが、あなたのために24時間体制で機能します。 KT Equity Protectorは、すべてのチャートを自動的に閉じることで、他のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）による取引を停止できます。これにより、KT Equity Protectorを手動で再起動するまで、追加の取引が行われることはありません。完全なコントロールと安心感を提供します。 仕組みについて エクイティ・ストップロス（損失から守る）: 例えば口座残高が$10,000あり、$1,000のストップロスを設定した場合、エクイティが$9,000に達するとKT Equity Protectorは全取引を即座に終了し、資金のさ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
ユーティリティ
OrderManager をご紹介：MT5用の革新的なユーティリティ 新しく設計されたOrder Managerユーティリティを使用して、MetaTrader 5での取引をプロフェッショナルなものにしましょう。シンプルさと使いやすさに焦点を当てたこのユーティリティは、各取引に関連するリスクを簡単に定義し、視覚化できます。これにより、情報に基づいた意思決定が可能になり、取引戦略を最適化できます。OrderManagerに関する詳細は、マニュアルをご参照ください。 [ マニュアル ] [ MT4 バージョン ] [ Telegram チャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 主な特長： リスク管理：取引のリスクを素早く簡単に定義し、より良い意思決定を行い、取引パフォーマンスを向上させます。 視覚表現：オープンなポジションとそれに関連するリスクをグラフィカルに表示し、明瞭かつ簡潔な理解が可能です。 注文変更：数回のクリックで注文を簡単に変更またはクローズし、取引プロセスを効率化し、貴重な時間を節約します。 手のひらの上の最新ニュース：ボタン一つで最新の市場ニュース
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
ユーティリティ
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Cerberus the Equity Watcher はリスク管理ツールであり、アカウントの資産を常に監視し、不完全な EA や裁量的なトレーダーの場合は感情的な行動によって引き起こされる大きなドローダウンを回避します。これは、バグを含む可能性のある EA や、予想外の市況でうまく機能しない可能性のある EA に依存するシステマティック トレーダーにとって非常に役立ちます。 Cerberus では、最小エクイティ値と (オプションで) 最大値を設定できます。これらのいずれかに達すると、すべてのポジションがフラットになり、すべての未決注文がクローズされ、すべての EA が「強制終了」されます。すべての位置を平坦化すると、ユーザーの携帯電話に通知が送信され、画面に明確なメッセージが表示されます。 「平坦化」の後、Cerberus は株式価値を監視し続け、再初期化されるまでそれ以上の取引の試みを停止し続けます。 Cerberus によって実行されるすべての操作は、画面に明確に表示され、Expert advisor タブに報告され、通知がユーザーに送信されます。ユーザーのミスを避けるために、
作者のその他のプロダクト
EA CloseALL MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
FEATURES: - One-Click Close All - Close Market Orders - Delete Pending Orders - Real-Time Performance - Multi-Symbol Support - Customizable Button - Works on MT5 PERFECT FOR: - Scalpers needing emergency exit - Day traders managing multiple positions - News traders requiring instant close - Account protection during high volatility - Quick portfolio liquidation TECHNICAL SPECS: - Batch processing algorithm - Optimized OrderSelect operations - IOC filling mode (MT5) - Adjustable slippage contr
FREE
Telegram Alerts MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
Telegram Trading Report Pro Telegram Trading Report Pro is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor designed to keep traders fully informed about their trading activity through real-time Telegram notifications and automated performance reports. This EA is ideal for traders who want full transparency, instant alerts, and clear performance summaries without staying in front of the trading terminal all day. Real-Time Trade Notifications Instant BUY / SELL order alerts Detailed order open and order close n
Copy MT4 And MT5 All In One
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
THIS IS THE MT4 VERSION Works ONLY on MetaTrader 4 Cannot be installed on MetaTrader 5 For MT5 support, purchase MT5 version separately MT5 Version Available Here:   Click to View MT5 Version Copy MT5 MT4 All In One MT4 to MT4 MT5 to MT5 MT4 to MT5 MT5 to MT4 SMART SYMBOL MAPPING (WORKS WITH ANY BROKER) .r, .raw, .pro (Raw/Pro accounts) -ecn, -zero (ECN accounts) m, .mini, .micro (Mini accounts) c, .cent (Cent accounts) .vip, -prime, .classic (VIP accounts) FIXED LOT SIZE MULTIPLIER PROPORTIO
EA Close All MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
EA Close All MT4 FEATURES - Close ALL orders instantly - Close by type: BUY or SELL only - Close by P/L: PROFIT or LOSS only - Close BUY PROFIT / BUY LOSS - Close SELL PROFIT / SELL LOSS - Delete all PENDING orders - Real-time P/L display - Zero configuration needed LIVE DASHBOARD - Total positions counter - BUY/SELL breakdown - Individual P/L tracking - Pending orders count - Color-coded total P/L HOW TO SETUP 1. Attach EA to any chart 2. Enable AutoTrading 3. Click buttons to close orders
Copy MT5 MT4 All In One
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
THIS IS THE MT5 VERSION Works ONLY on MetaTrader 5 Cannot be installed on MetaTrader 4 For MT4 support, purchase MT4 version separately MT4 Version Available Here: Click to View MT4 Version Copy MT5 MT4 All In One MT4 to MT4 MT5 to MT5 MT4 to MT5 MT5 to MT4 SMART SYMBOL MAPPING (WORKS WITH ANY BROKER) .r, .raw, .pro (Raw/Pro accounts) -ecn, -zero (ECN accounts) m, .mini, .micro (Mini accounts) c, .cent (Cent accounts) .vip, -prime, .classic (VIP accounts) FIXED LOT SIZE MULTIPLIER PROPORTION
EA Close All MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
EA Close All MT5  FEATURES - Close ALL orders instantly - Close by type: BUY or SELL only - Close by P/L: PROFIT or LOSS only - Close BUY PROFIT / BUY LOSS - Close SELL PROFIT / SELL LOSS - Delete all PENDING orders - Real-time P/L display - Zero configuration needed LIVE DASHBOARD - Total positions counter - BUY/SELL breakdown - Individual P/L tracking - Pending orders count - Color-coded total P/L HOW TO SETUP 1. Attach EA to any chart 2. Enable AutoTrading 3. Click buttons to close order
EA Telegram Alert MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
Key Features Complete Alert System - Order Notifications - TP/SL Alertst - Pending Orders - Margin Warnings Rich Trading Information - Real-time account balance and equity - Profit/Loss for each trade - Holding time calculation - Drawdown percentage (DD%) - Daily win rate statistics - Today's trades summary (Wins/Losses) Multi-Language Support Choose from 9 languages - English, Thai, Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, Hindi, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian Daily Reports - Automatic daily summary at yo
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信