Happy Peacock

Overview

Happy Peacock is a sophisticated Currency Strength Meter designed for MT4. It provides a visual dashboard that calculates and displays the relative strength of the 8 major currencies (USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD) and their associated currency pairs based on historical price movement.

 

Key Functions

The indicator operates by measuring the percentage change of currency pairs over a user-defined lookback bars period. By averaging these movements across multiple pairs, it isolates the individual "power" of each currency.


  • Top Dashboard: Displays 8 currency bars showing their current strength/weakness, including a momentum indicator (up/down arrows).
  • Lower Dashboard: Displays a ranked list of Major and Minor currency pairs.
  • Sorting: Includes a sorting algorithm to rank pairs from strongest to weakest trend, helping traders identify high-probability setups.
  • Pair Selection: Controls over which pairs are calculated and displayed on the dashboard. This is useful for decluttering the screen or focusing only on specific markets.


Support

If you have questions or want to share suggestions, please leave your comment or contact through the MQL5 messaging system.


