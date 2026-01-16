Opening Gaps Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5

Opening Gaps + Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5

The Opening Gaps + Breaker Block ICT Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced analytical tool designed to identify daily price gaps and transform them into high-probability support and resistance zones directly on the chart.

Support areas are initially displayed in gray, while resistance zones appear in red. When price decisively breaks through one of these levels and holds, the indicator automatically changes the zone color to purple, confirming the formation of a Breaker Block and a shift in market structure.

 

Key Features of the Opening Gaps + Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5

Below is a summary of the indicator’s main specifications:

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Liquidity – Smart Money Concepts

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Continuation & Reversal

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Markets

Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities

 

Indicator Explanation

The Opening Gaps + Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5 is built around the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) framework, where price gaps are treated as liquidity zones. Market behavior frequently shows that these gaps are revisited or filled, making them critical reference points for future price action.

By monitoring gap behavior and identifying when a gap evolves into a Breaker Block, the indicator helps traders anticipate both trend reversals and trend continuations with greater accuracy.

 

Bullish Scenario

In a bullish market environment, the indicator may detect a price gap on the GBP/CHF chart that initially acts as resistance and is marked in red. Once price breaks above this level and stabilizes, the indicator converts the zone into support and highlights it in purple, signaling a confirmed bullish Breaker Block.

 

Bearish Scenario

In a bearish setup, such as on a 15-minute EUR/GBP chart, the indicator may identify a support gap. After a corrective move, price breaks below the level, turning previous support into resistance. The zone is then colored purple, confirming the formation of a bearish Breaker Block.

 

Customization Settings

Traders can adjust several parameters to align the indicator with their trading approach:

  • New Day Opening Gap Duration – Specifies the analysis window for daily gaps
  • New Day Opening Gap – Enables or disables the display of the current day’s gap
  • New Week Opening Gap Duration – Sets the timeframe for weekly gap detection
  • New Week Opening Gap – Toggles the visualization of the weekly opening gap

 

Final Summary

The Opening Gaps + Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5 is a powerful trading tool that automatically detects New Day Opening Gaps (NDOG) and New Week Opening Gaps (NWOG), marking them as key support and resistance levels.

Designed for traders who apply ICT and Smart Money Concepts, this indicator offers a strategic edge by accurately identifying potential market reversals and continuation zones, enhancing both trade timing and decision-making.

