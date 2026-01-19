Meta Quantum

META QUANTUM EA – Product Description

META QUANTUM EA is built on a unique trading strategy enhanced with machine learning (ML) to support smarter decision-making based on real-time market conditions.
The EA is designed with a simple and clean interface, making it easy for all users to understand and operate.

Performance & Testing

  • Fully tested on Gold (XAUUSD) over the last 5 years

  • Demonstrated stable and consistent performance

  • Designed for medium-frequency trading with controlled risk

Default Settings (Important for Users)

  • Initial Volume (Lot Size):
    Set to a safe default.
    ➜ Users must increase it according to their personal risk tolerance and account size.

  • Take Profit:
    Default fixed at 200 points

  • Trading Time Window:
    8 hours per day, during the main market volatility period

AI / ML Control Modes

The EA includes AI decision control with three selectable modes:

🔹 Mode 0 – AI OFF

  • No AI intervention

  • Trades rely only on the integrated logic and strategy

  • Expected performance:

    • ~84% win rate

    • Medium trading frequency

🔹 Mode 1 – Prop Firm Mode

  • AI actively controls:

    • Daily drawdown

    • Maximum capital exposure

  • AI filters trades based on market conditions

  • Performance profile:

    • Win rate increased to ~90%

    • Lower trade frequency: ~135 trades per year

    • Designed for prop firm rules and risk limits

🔹 Safe Mode (AI-Controlled)

  • Fully AI-moderated risk and trade selection

  • Backtest results:

    • Maximum drawdown: 9%

    • Win rate: 89%

  • Designed for conservative and capital-preserving trading

AI Probability Settings

  • 0.65 / 0.60 values represent the market probability threshold:

    • These numbers define how confident the AI must be before allowing a trade

    • Higher values = safer trades, fewer entries

    • Lower values = more trades, higher exposure

Final Notes

  • META QUANTUM EA is designed for stability, discipline, and controlled growth

  • Always test on a demo account before using on a live account

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

    Just a heads-up: the backtest in the video is from a GMT +3 broker. Different GMT = different session timing, so results won’t match exactly.

All the best to all users, and trade safely.


作者のその他のプロダクト
Checkmate Gold EA
Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
エキスパート
Checkmate Gold EA Launch pricing is available for a limited time only; from 20 / 01 / 2026 , the EA will be repriced to its fair value, up to $ 500. Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) Checkmate Gold EA is a professionally engineered automated trading Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) traders who value precision, discipline, and controlled execution . Inspired by the concept of checkmate in chess, this EA focuses on high-quality gold market opportunities , exe
Red Mercury Crystals EA
Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
エキスパート
Red Mercury Crystals EA Red Mercury Crystals EA is a professional, fully automated trading system designed for traders who value precision  for gold market, discipline, and robustness over risky hype. Built with strict execution rules and advanced risk controls, this Expert Advisor focuses on stable performance across different market conditions , while respecting broker requirements and MetaTrader 5 trading standards. This is not a martingale, not a grid, and not an over-optimized robot. It
CCT Candle continuation theory
Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
インディケータ
The market is designed to make you feel like you’re missing out. It’s a 24/7 noise machine built to trigger your nervous system. You see a move, you jump, you lose. You see a reclaim, you hesitate, you miss. The ICT + CCT Strategy Indicator   wasn't built to give you more trades. It was built to give you   The Void.   the institutions aren't looking at "candles." They are looking at   States of Validity. While the rest of the world is staring at dancing red and green lines on a 1-minute chart, o
X TrendFilter EA
Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
エキスパート
Launch pricing is available for a limited time only; from 20 / 01 / 2026 , the EA will be repriced to its fair value, up to $ 2000. X TrendFilter EA – Capital Protection First, Trading Second X TrendFilter EA is a professional Expert Advisor built for traders who understand one rule above all others: protect the account before chasing profit. This EA is not designed to trade all the time. It is designed to trade only when conditions justify risk and to stay out when the market environment is unf
ML Gold Regime EA
Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
エキスパート
Launch pricing is available for a limited time only; from 20 / 01 / 2026 , the EA will be repriced to its fair value, up to $ 2000. ML Gold Regime EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built to trade gold with discipline that human traders cannot maintain. It is designed for long-term operation, not short-term hype, and has executed more than 53,000 gold trades since 2021 using the same structured logic. This EA does not trade opinions or predictions. It trades market conditions. Before en
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信