Signal Apex Command Ultimate Multi Currency

Signal222 Apex Command – Ultimate Multi-Currency Dashboard & Auto-Trader

Short Description

A high-performance command center for MetaTrader 5 that scans 8 assets simultaneously, providing real-time risk/gain calculations, one-click manual execution, and optional fully automated trading.

Description

Signal222 Apex Command is more than just an indicator; it is a professional-grade trade management utility designed for traders who handle multiple currency pairs. In the fast-moving 2026 markets, speed and risk awareness are the keys to survival. This dashboard provides both.

The system uses a proprietary strength algorithm combining ADX, RSI, and ATR to identify high-probability momentum shifts on higher timeframes (W1/D1) and presents them on a clean, actionable interface.

Key Features

  • Multi-Asset Scanner: Monitor 8 symbols (fully customizable) from a single chart.

  • Dual Mode Execution: * Manual: One-click buttons to enter trades instantly.

    • Auto-Trade: Toggle the EA to enter signals automatically when they meet your strength threshold.

  • Advanced Financial Intelligence: * Displays Risk and Gain in currency before you enter the trade.

    • Calculates the Reward-to-Risk (RR) Ratio for every potential setup.

  • Account-Wide Risk Tracker: The footer provides a real-time summary of your Total Live Risk and Total Live Gain across all open positions on your account.

  • Professional Safety Warnings: The dashboard alerts you visually (color changes) if your total account exposure exceeds 5%.

  • Built-in Session Filters: Limit trading to Tokyo, London, or New York sessions with one click.

  • Dynamic Profit Management: Includes an ATR-based Trailing Stop to lock in profits during trending moves.

Why Choose Apex Command?

Most EAs are "black boxes"—you don't know why they trade. Signal222 is transparent. It shows you the math. Whether you are a manual scalper or an algorithmic swing trader, this tool eliminates "math fatigue" by doing all the lot-sizing and risk calculations for you instantly.

Inputs & Customization

  • Risk_Percent: Set your desired risk per trade (e.g., 1% of balance).

  • ATR_Multiplier: Customize the "tightness" of your Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Min_STR_Fire: Set the strength threshold (0-100) for alerts and auto-trading.

  • Session Times: Fully adjustable UTC hours for market filters.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Asset Class: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto.

  • Timeframe: Optimized for D1/W1 analysis with lower timeframe execution.

How to Install

  1. Add the EA to a single M1 or H1 chart (any pair).

  2. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled in your MT5 settings.

  3. Customize your symbol list in the inputs.

  4. The dashboard will automatically begin scanning all 8 pairs.


