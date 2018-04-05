Pinnacle of Multi Currency Trading bot is here !! Special discounted price for first 100 purchases, after that price will be increased by 30%

Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth is a high-performance algorithmic trading solution engineered for elite high-frequency tick velocity scalping, delivering 10X equity growth in just 3 years. This Expert Advisor utilizes a proprietary sync-scanning architecture to simultaneously monitor and trade four major currency pairs—EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD—from a single chart, regardless of the timeframe.

The Engine of Modern Market Dominance

While traditional reactive bots rely on lagging technical indicators, this EA is a proactive engine that measures raw tick velocity—the actual heartbeat of market liquidity. By detecting institutional-grade momentum pulses in milliseconds, it enters trades before retail participants can react to price movements.

Verified Performance Metrics

10X Equity Growth : Historically engineered to achieve a 1000% account increase within a 3-year period through compounding high-probability tick bursts.

High Win Ratio : Achieves a target hit rate of 80% to 90%, significantly reducing drawdown periods and maintaining a stable equity curve.

Superior Recovery Factor : Features a recovery factor of 7.0 or higher, ensuring the system can recover from any minor losses with exceptional efficiency.

Max Drawdown Control: Optimized to keep account drawdown below 20%, ensuring long-term capital preservation.

Core Performance Features

Synchronized Multi-Pair Trading : Deploy the EA on any single chart to automatically activate synchronized scanning across four major pairs.

Institutional Velocity Logic : The core algorithm differentiates between market noise and genuine institutional breakouts using a rolling average of tick speed.

Dynamic Trailing Stop-Loss : Each pair features an independent trailing SL to lock in profits as the trade progresses, reducing gross loss exposure.

Advanced Global Lot Management : Defaulted at 0.5 lot size to facilitate aggressive yet controlled account growth.

Institutional Session Filtering: Integrated time filters allow the EA to trade only during high-liquidity London and New York sessions.

Precautionary Suggestions for Professional Results

To achieve the results showcased in our backtests, the following technical environment is strictly recommended:

Raw Spread Account : This EA is highly sensitive to transaction costs. Use a broker providing ECN or Raw Spread accounts with near-zero spreads on majors.

Low Latency VPS : High-frequency execution requires a latency of less than 5ms. A specialized Forex VPS located in London or New York is essential to avoid slippage.

Broker Execution: Ensure your broker allows high-frequency trading (HFT) and does not have restrictive "Stop Levels" that might interfere with tight trailing stops.

Strategic Optimization Guidelines