Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth

Pinnacle of Multi Currency Trading bot is here !!
Special discounted price for first 100 purchases, after that price will be increased by 30% 

Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth is a high-performance algorithmic trading solution engineered for elite high-frequency tick velocity scalping, delivering 10X equity growth in just 3 years. This Expert Advisor utilizes a proprietary sync-scanning architecture to simultaneously monitor and trade four major currency pairs—EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD—from a single chart, regardless of the timeframe.

The Engine of Modern Market Dominance

While traditional reactive bots rely on lagging technical indicators, this EA is a proactive engine that measures raw tick velocity—the actual heartbeat of market liquidity. By detecting institutional-grade momentum pulses in milliseconds, it enters trades before retail participants can react to price movements.

Verified Performance Metrics

  • 10X Equity Growth: Historically engineered to achieve a 1000% account increase within a 3-year period through compounding high-probability tick bursts.

  • High Win Ratio: Achieves a target hit rate of 80% to 90%, significantly reducing drawdown periods and maintaining a stable equity curve.

  • Superior Recovery Factor: Features a recovery factor of 7.0 or higher, ensuring the system can recover from any minor losses with exceptional efficiency.

  • Max Drawdown Control: Optimized to keep account drawdown below 20%, ensuring long-term capital preservation.

Core Performance Features

  • Synchronized Multi-Pair Trading: Deploy the EA on any single chart to automatically activate synchronized scanning across four major pairs.

  • Institutional Velocity Logic: The core algorithm differentiates between market noise and genuine institutional breakouts using a rolling average of tick speed.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop-Loss: Each pair features an independent trailing SL to lock in profits as the trade progresses, reducing gross loss exposure.

  • Advanced Global Lot Management: Defaulted at 0.5 lot size to facilitate aggressive yet controlled account growth.

  • Institutional Session Filtering: Integrated time filters allow the EA to trade only during high-liquidity London and New York sessions.

Precautionary Suggestions for Professional Results

To achieve the results showcased in our backtests, the following technical environment is strictly recommended:

  • Raw Spread Account: This EA is highly sensitive to transaction costs. Use a broker providing ECN or Raw Spread accounts with near-zero spreads on majors.

  • Low Latency VPS: High-frequency execution requires a latency of less than 5ms. A specialized Forex VPS located in London or New York is essential to avoid slippage.

  • Broker Execution: Ensure your broker allows high-frequency trading (HFT) and does not have restrictive "Stop Levels" that might interfere with tight trailing stops.

Strategic Optimization Guidelines

  1. Pulse Calibration: Set Min Velocity to approximately 1.5x the average broker spread to filter out noise.

  2. Sensitivity Tuning: Increase Velocity Multiplier (e.g., 7.0+) for higher win rates during high-impact news, or decrease it (e.g., 4.5) for more frequent intraday trading.

  3. Spread Filter: Ensure Min Velocity is always higher than the current spread to maintain profitability immediately upon entry.

  4. Session Alignment: Align trading hours with the peak volatility periods for each pair (e.g., London for GBPUSD and New York for USDCAD).


EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
エキスパート
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
エキスパート
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
エキスパート
Hamster Scalpingは、マーチンゲールを使用しない完全に自動化された取引アドバイザーです。夜のスキャルピング戦略。 RSIインジケーターとATRフィルターが入力として使用されます。アドバイザには、ヘッジ口座タイプが必要です。 実際の作業の監視、およびその他の開発については、https：// www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/sellerを参照してください 。 一般的な推奨事項 最小デポジット$ 100、最小スプレッドのECNアカウントを使用し、eurusd M5 gmt +3のデフォルト設定。 入力パラメータ EAは、4桁と5桁の両方の引用符で機能します。入力パラメータでは、5文字の値をポイントで示し、すべてを4文字で自動的に再計算します。 NewCycle-モードがオンの場合、アドバイザーは停止せずに動作します。モードがオフの場合、一連の取引の完了後、アドバイザーは新しい注文を開きません。 期間インジケーター1-最初のインジケーターの期間。 アップレベル-アドバイザーが売りを開始する最初のインジケーターの上位レベル。 ダウンレベル
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
エキスパート
Gold Throne EA – 金（XAUUSD）向け非マーチンゲールグリッド取引システム Gold Throne EAは、金（XAUUSD）取引専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーです。マーチンゲール・マネーマネジメントを回避し、構造化されたグリッド取引手法を採用しています。損失発生後にロットサイズを指数関数的に増加させるのではなく、固定または段階的に調整可能なロットサイズ設定を採用することで、トレーダーはエクスポージャーとリスクをより適切にコントロールできます。 Gold Throne EAは、マーチンゲール・ロジックを排除することで、より安定したポジションサイジング・フレームワークを提供することを目指しており、トレーダーはロットサイズを急激に増加させることなく、資金配分を計画することができます。そのため、マーチンゲール戦略に典型的に伴って発生する複利リスクを避け、体系的なグリッド構造を好むトレーダーに最適です。 Gold Throne EAをご購入いただくと、AllPair Engineと、弊社製品でご利用いただけるお好きなEAを無料プレゼントいたします。レンタルには
Ultra Power Gold
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
エキスパート
Ultra Power Gold (MT5 EA) — AMA-Powered Gold Scalper for XAUUSD MT5 Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) entries + ATR-adaptive SL/TP, session filter, break-even & trailing. No grid. No martingale. Live Signal Ultra Power Gold - Guide & Set Files What is Ultra Power Gold? Ultra Power Gold is a focused MT5 EA for XAUUSD that hunts strong trends with multi-check AMA momentum and protects capital with auto-sizing, fixed RR, ATR-based SL/TP, break-eve
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
エキスパート
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Maichi Pro
Ashok Kumar Singha
エキスパート
MAICHI PRO : This EA is a Fully Automated Robot which take the Trades very efficiently.  This is based on Swing and Scalping Techniques; Can be used in Multiple Charts with Different Time Frames at the same time; Can be used in Forex, Metal, Energy, Stocks and Crypto as well;  Strategy : This EA is made based on the Strategy of Price Momentum, Trend, Price Action and Support Resistance. In this EA we can set TP, SL and TSL as per our needs and Optimization Setup. We can use this EA for Hedging
EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
Standard Capital Group LLC
エキスパート
MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
TSageHuz Gold
Nguyen Trung Khiem
エキスパート
Important Note: “This EA is designed for Gold as our testing focused primarily on Gold. You may use it on other forex symbols, but you will need to find suitable settings for them. It may not work effectively on indices or other commodities.” No Expert Advisor (EA) can guarantee consistent long-term profits. However, "tSageHuz v10 - Scalper Trading EA for Gold" has been rigorously backtested from January 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024, showing consistent profitability. Starting with a $100 balance
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
エキスパート
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Scalper Master AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
Scalper Master AI USDJPY向け高精度スキャルピングエンジン | H1 Scalper Master AIは、USDJPYペア向けに設計された最先端のAI駆動型スキャルピングシステムで、高頻度取引（HFT）における最先端の技術を活用しています。このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、最先端の人工知能（AI）と独自のスキャルピング手法を融合し、動きの速い市場において比類のない精度とパフォーマンスを実現します。 一貫性と高い確率でのエントリーを求めるトレーダーのために構築されたScalper Master AIは、低レイテンシーの執行と動的なリスク管理に最適化されており、自己勘定取引会社の厳格な基準に準拠しています。 システム概要 Scalper Master AIは、独自のAIフレームワークである高度なQuantum Scalping Matrixを搭載しており、リアルタイムの市場データを処理してUSDJPYのマイクロチャンスを特定します。このシステムは、高度な機械学習を用いて流動性の変化、ボラティリティの急上昇、価格変動の異常に適応し、ボラティリティの高い外
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
エキスパート
このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、 DE40 指数（ブローカーによっては DAX、GER40 などと表記されることがあります）の取引を目的としています。EA は市場での取引機会を自動的に特定し、リスクに基づいたアプローチでポジションを管理します。 2 つの取引モード から選択できます。 保守的 – より遅く安定したアプローチ。 積極的 – 大きな市場の動きを利用するために設計された、より速い戦略（リスクが高い）。 この戦略は、あらかじめ定められた時間枠に従ってポジションと取引方向を選択し、 1 日に最大 1 件 の取引を実行します。 ヘッジなし グリッドなし マーチンゲールなし 仕様: シンボル: DE40, GER40, DAX レバレッジ: 任意 時間枠: 5 分足でのパフォーマンステスト済み、他の時間枠にも対応可能。 推奨ブローカー: IC Markets 最低推奨入金額: $500 注意: 購入後、EA のマニュアルを受け取るためにメッセージをお送りください。 免責事項 – 取引リスクおよび将来の収益性について 金融市場での取引は高いリスクを伴い、すべての投資家に適し
AVWAP Bands Scalper
Rowan Stephan Buys
エキスパート
AVWAP Bands Scalper AVWAP Bands Scalper は、スキャルパーおよびデイトレーダー向けに設計された完全自動のエキスパートアドバイザーです。アンカード VWAP（AVWAP）とカスタム標準偏差バンドを活用し、高確率の売買ポイントを特定します。 主な特徴： 統合カスタムインジケーター： この EA は AVWAP + StdDev Bands インジケーターを完全統合し、すべてのエントリー・SL・TP を計算します。 チャート表示と監視用インジケーターのダウンロード： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156083?source=Site 複数シナリオ： 最新の確定足と AVWAP の位置関係から、3つの買いシナリオと3つの売りシナリオを判定。 買いシナリオ： VWAP 上 → ロング、ターゲット +2SD。 –1SD〜VWAP → ロング、ターゲット +1SD。 –2SD〜–1SD → ロング、ターゲット VWAP。 売りシナリオ： VWAP 下 → ショート、ターゲット –2SD。 +1SD〜VWAP
AlphaGold
Gan Wang
エキスパート
AlphaGold — 精密な金取引の芸術 金取引の新次元を探求する もし一夜にして億万長者になりたいと考えているなら、AlphaGoldはお勧めできません。しかし、投資ポートフォリオを最適化し、安定した継続的なリターンを達成したいなら、AlphaGoldは理想的な選択です。 AlphaGoldは、金市場のボラティリティ特性を中心に開発された、金取引専用のスマートEAです。効率的な短期取引戦略を採用しており、1日に1〜2回の取引を行い、各取引には正確なストップロスポイントが設定されています。 長期間ポジションを保持することはありません。平均保有時間は30分から60分です。AlphaGoldには取引時間制限のパラメータがありますが、デフォルト設定は24時間取引で、お好みに基づいてカスタマイズできます。 ライブデモンストレーション： リアルタイムシグナル： AlPhaGold を実行し、その性能をご覧ください。 戦略と利点 短期取引 ：1日に1〜2回の取引、平均保有時間30〜60分で資本の効率的な利用を保証。  リスク管理 ：各注文にはストップロスポイントが設定され、資本を保護。   リア
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
エキスパート
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
エキスパート
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
MassEffects Multicurrency
Andrey Yaremchuk
エキスパート
Monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/yarkan Features no use of any indicators Uses averaging with an increased lot Open prices only (an EA that explicitly controls bar opening) Trades Buy and Sell independently. In the EA parameters, you can set Buy, Sell or BuySell (for Hedge accounts) Displays the trade information in the top left corner of the chart Recommendations Timeframe: M1 Leverage 1:500 Rebate to refund part of spread or commission Parameters Pairs - setting the pairs
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
Gold Zone EA は、供給ゾーンと需要ゾーン（Supply & Demand）を用いて市場構造を分析し、あらかじめ定義された価格反応に基づいて自動的に取引を行う Expert Advisor です。 本EAは、ゾーン検出、モメンタム分析、EMA フィルター、複数のテイクプロフィット、ブレークイーブン、トレーリングストップ、さらにチャート上で操作可能な手動トレードパネルを統合しています。 対応銘柄の例： XAUUSD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD およびその他の多くの通貨ペア、指数、CFD に対応しています。 外部 DLL は不要です。 取引ロジック 供給・需要ゾーンの検出 EA は以下を用いて構造的な価格領域を識別します： ベースキャンドル（Base High / Base Low） キャンドルパターンフィルター オプションの EMA トレンド強度 ゾーンサイズと重複チェック 無効化されたゾーンの自動除去 価格が複数回ゾーンを突破する、または無効化カウンターに達するとゾーンは非アクティブになります。 ゾーンのアクティベーション 価格が以下を満たすとゾー
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Aurum Trader mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
エキスパート
EA Aurum Trader mt5は、ブレイクアウトとトレンドフォロー戦略を組み合わせたもので、一日あたり最大二つの取引があります。 個人的なボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！  あなたは私たちの強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナ指標の無料コピーを得ることができます,pmしてください. 私！   私はtelegramでEAや特別なセットを販売していません、それはMql5でのみ利用可能であり、私のセットファイルはここの私のブログでのみ利用可能です。  詐欺師に注意し、他の誰からもセットを購入しないでください！  設定 Symbol-market watch ieのように金の正確なシンボル名を入力します。 XAUUSD Starting_lot-最初のポジションに使用される初期ロットサイズ。 各X$profitを0.01増加-USDで指定された利益に達した後、ロットサイズを0.01増加します。 Trailstart_strg1-ストラテジー1(ブレイクアウト)のトレーリングが始まる距離(ポイント単位)。 Trailstop_strg1-ストラテジー1のトレーリングステ
TrendFlow Pro
Salvatore Caligiuri
エキスパート
️ 重要：バックテストに関するお知らせ このEAは高度なマルチ通貨、マルチインジケーター、マルチタイムフレームアーキテクチャを採用しているため： バックテストの完了に追加の時間がかかる場合があります 。システムが複数の通貨ペアと時間足を同時に処理するためです バックテスト開始前に初期データのダウンロードと同期が必要です - これは正常な動作です 設定された全シンボルとタイムフレームの履歴データを読み込むために、十分な時間をお確保ください 初期化中にストラテジーテスターが「データを待っています...」と表示します - このプロセスを中断しないでください 複雑なシステムには忍耐が必要です - その待ち時間は、受け取る包括的な分析の価値があります これは制限ではなく、EAの高度な多次元分析能力の反映です。 TrendFlow PRO - プロフェッショナル・マルチアセット取引システム-  高度な技術が規律ある取引手法と出会う場所 TrendFlow PRO は、機関投資家級の技術とプロの取引規律の融合を表しています。信頼性、リスク管理、そしてシステマチックな実行に焦点を当ててゼロから構築
Rambo Bitcoin Bot
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
5 (2)
エキスパート
Rambo Bitcoin Bot – M15 Timeframe, optimized for Exness and compatible with other brokers that offer competitive spreads and stable trading conditions. This algorithm operates on BTC/USD in the M15 timeframe, focusing on structured and selective entries rather than high-frequency or aggressive compounding. It maintains controlled exposure and aims for steady long-term growth. The equity curve shows a stable upward trajectory with an approximate slope between 28 and 35, indicating progressive
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
エキスパート
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
エキスパート
USDJPY Focused Breaker は、USDJPY通貨ペアのH1（1時間）タイムフレーム専用に設計されており、Channel-Break FX技術に基づいています。トレンドチャネルはAIモデルによって特定され、1次元畳み込みニューラルネットワーク（CNN）を使用して市場のトレンドを認識します。 主な特徴： 最適化: ポジションのオープンおよびクローズのための戦略が強化されています。 タイムフレームと通貨ペア: M30、H1、H4、D1のタイムフレームおよびUSDJPY、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、AUDUSD、USDCAD、NZDUSDの複数の通貨ペアで使用可能です。ただし、このバージョンはUSDJPY-H1タイムフレームに特化して最適化されており、AIモデルはこのペアとタイムフレームにのみトレーニングされています。 自動設定: システムは自動的にストップロス（SL）を設定し、複利効果を活用するためにロットボリュームを計算します。利益確定（TP）は使用せず、早期のポジションクローズを防ぎます。 完全自動化: 完全に自動化されており、手動操作は一切不要です。ポジ
Hedge MA
Abdelhak Bekkali
エキスパート
Hedge MA is both a moving average cross EA and hedging EA, designed to recover a loss of a losing trade by opening an opposite trade, or more, if necessary. If the initial trade will be lost, the hedge trade will win. If the initial trade wins, then the hedge trade might not even get triggered and will be cancelled. The EA is designed for МТ5 hedge accounts. Recommended account - cent МТ5 hedge, at least 15000 USD cents ($150), leverage - 1:500. Recommended timeframe - М5. The default settings a
ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
5 (1)
エキスパート
PLEASE NOTE : This expert advisor is designed exclusively for trade recovery and should not be used as a standard automated trading system. IMPORTANT : This EA represents one of the most comprehensive and robust recovery solutions currently available to the public. It is an essential tool for any trader seeking added protection during adverse market conditions. Safeguard your account and trade with confidence, knowing that this recovery system is engineered to help stabilize and preserve your e
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
エキスパート
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
