Unicorn Indicator MetaTrader 4

The Unicorn Indicator is a sophisticated and flexible trading tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to identify and highlight price gaps and Breaker Blocks directly on the chart. A Breaker Block refers to a former Order Block that initially fails but later becomes a strong support or resistance level when the price revisits it.

When a Breaker Block aligns with a Fair Value Gap (FVG), the area is classified as a Unicorn Zone. The indicator visually marks these zones on the chart, displaying bullish Unicorn Zones with green boxes and bearish Unicorn Zones with red boxes.

Indicator Specifications



Feature Description Category ICT – Smart Money Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Time Frame Multi-Time Frame Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading Markets Forex – Cryptocurrency – Stocks – Commodities

Indicator Overview



The Unicorn Indicator analyzes market highs and lows using a zigzag-based structure. Whenever a Breaker Block coincides with a price gap, the indicator automatically identifies and draws the corresponding Unicorn Zone on the chart.

These zones represent high-probability areas for potential trend reversals and trade setups, making the indicator especially valuable for traders who follow ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodologies.

Unicorn Indicator in an Uptrend

On the GBP/USD 1-hour chart, an Order Block initially breaks and transforms into a Breaker Block. When this Breaker Block overlaps with a Fair Value Gap, the indicator highlights a bullish Unicorn Zone. A price retracement into this zone often provides an optimal entry point for long (buy) positions.

Unicorn Indicator in a Downtrend

On the Chainlink (LINK) 4-hour chart, the Order Block fails and transitions into a Breaker Block. Once this Breaker Block aligns with an FVG, a bearish Unicorn Zone is plotted. Price interaction with this zone can signal high-quality opportunities for short (sell) trades.

Indicator Settings



Chart & Object Theme: Light background recommended for better visibility

Back Candle Calculation: Processes data from the most recent 1,000 candles

Object Prefix: Customizable for easier chart organization

Trend Display Options:

Level 1 trends: Enabled



Level 2 trends: Enabled

Summary



The Unicorn Indicator for MT4 is a powerful liquidity-based trading tool that combines Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and Breaker Blocks to identify high-probability trading zones known as Unicorn Zones. It is particularly well-suited for traders who rely on ICT and Smart Money Trading strategies, offering clear visual guidance for both reversal and continuation setups.