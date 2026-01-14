Obsidian Code v2
- エキスパート
- Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
- バージョン: 2.0
- アクティベーション: 5
⚙️ Obsidian Code – Expert Advisor Description
🧠 Overview
Obsidian Code is an Expert Advisor designed to operate with surgical precision in the forex market.
Its core combines classic technical indicators with a fully modular structure, allowing the user to adjust everything from money management to entry filters without altering the base architecture of the algorithm.
The EA is optimized for EUR/USD on the H1 timeframe, with predefined parameters adapted to stable and medium-trend market conditions.
🧩 General Settings
-
Comment0: "Default settings EUR/USD H1" → defines the default configuration and reference symbol.
-
m_magic: 12445 → unique magic number identifying the trades opened by the EA.
-
m_slippage: 50 → maximum slippage tolerance during order execution.
💼 Money Management
-
Comment1: "Money management"
-
InpStopLoss: 30 → sets the Stop Loss distance in pips.
-
InpTakeProfit: 90 → sets the Take Profit distance in pips.
-
IntLotOrRisk: risk → selects the money management mode: fixed lot or percentage risk.
-
InpVolumeLorOrRisk: 1 → value associated with the selected mode (percentage risk or fixed lot size).
📈 Indicator Inputs
-
Comment2: "Indicator inputs"
-
Indicator_period: 64 → general calculation period for the main internal indicator.
-
InpTimeControl: false → enables or disables time control.
-
InpStartHour: 1
-
InpEndHour: 22 → defines the allowed trading time range.
🖥️ Info Panel
-
Comment3: "Info panel"
-
inpColorSquare_in: clrSkyBlue → color of the main square in the information panel.
-
inpColorSquare: clrGreenYellow → border color of the panel display.
🧾 Additional Notes
-
All parameters can be adjusted directly from the input panel without modifying the source code.
-
The system is designed to maintain operational stability even under variable spread conditions.
-
Default parameters are optimized for backtesting and forward testing on EUR/USD H1, but can easily be adapted to other trading instruments.