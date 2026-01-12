Rejection Block Indicator & Void MetaTrader 5

The Rejection Block Indicator is a robust analytical tool developed to identify high-probability market reversal zones on the MetaTrader 5 platform. By analyzing candlestick wick behavior, the indicator detects price rejection areas where extended upper wicks near highs or long lower wicks near lows signal potential trend reversals.

Within each rejection block, the Void area—representing the absorbed portion of price—is displayed in gray. When this void is fully filled, the rejection block is considered invalid, indicating that the level has lost its effectiveness.

Indicator Specifications



Category: ICT – Liquidity – Smart Money

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Skill Level: Intermediate

Indicator Type: Continuation & Reversal

Timeframe: Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style: Intraday Trading

Markets: Cryptocurrency, Forex, Stocks, Commodities

Indicator at a Glance

The Rejection Block Indicator identifies areas of price rejection by evaluating prominent candle wicks. Once detected, these zones are automatically plotted on the chart, enabling traders to quickly recognize potential reversal points.

This tool is particularly valuable for traders who follow ICT concepts and liquidity-based strategies, as it highlights zones where institutional activity is likely present.

Bullish Rejection Blocks: Displayed in green

Bearish Rejection Blocks: Displayed in red

Rejection Block Indicator in an Uptrend

A Bitcoin (BTC) 1-hour chart demonstrates how the indicator operates in a bullish market environment. After identifying a significant low and its associated wick, the indicator plots a bullish rejection block. During a corrective pullback, price revisits this zone, creating a well-defined Buy entry opportunity aligned with the prevailing trend.

Rejection Block Indicator in a Downtrend

The indicator’s effectiveness in a bearish market is illustrated using a 30-minute EUR/USD chart. A bearish rejection block forms following a strong rejection from higher prices. As the market retraces upward, price returns to this zone, offering a potential Sell setup consistent with smart money and liquidity-driven trading principles.

Indicator Settings

Display Settings: Customize on-screen visualization

Chart & Object Colors: Adjust background and object color schemes

Default Configuration: Optimized standard parameters

Historical Candle Analysis: Review previous price action

Object Prefix: Define indicator object labels

Vertical Separator Lines: Enable or disable time-based separators

Trend Visualization – Level 1: Display primary market trend

BOS & CHoCH – Level 1: Identify key structural changes

Trend Visualization – Level 2: Show secondary trend structure

BOS & CHoCH – Level 2: Highlight deeper market shifts

Level 2 Labels: Toggle BOS and CHoCH labeling

Rejection Block Display: Enable or disable RB zones

Custom RB Colors: Define bullish and bearish block colors

Invalid RB Detection: Mark zones invalid when price closes beyond them

Overlap Control: Automatically invalidate intersecting rejection blocks

Conclusion



The Rejection Block Indicator is a valuable tool for identifying critical price reversal zones across financial markets. By analyzing candlestick wick behavior at key price levels, it effectively maps rejection blocks that act as dynamic support and resistance zones.

Traders who focus on liquidity concepts and ICT methodologies can incorporate this indicator into their strategies to enhance trade timing, improve entry precision, and strengthen overall decision-making.