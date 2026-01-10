Anchored VWAP Trend Duc Thac Qui インディケータ

The Anchored VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze the price action over a period of time. This indicator will automatically identify the trend turning points to help traders more easily see when market is continuing the trend, pulling back, or reversing by crossing the VWAP line. Stack on multiple time frame periods to use like other moving average indicators. You can customize price calculatio