Gold Ai Adrenaline

MUTO'S GOLD AI ADRENALINE: The XAUUSD Specialization

Success in the financial markets is not a matter of luck; it is a product of rigorous engineering. MUTO'S GOLD AI ADRENALINE is a high-precision trading system developed by a professional Software Engineer who specializes exclusively in the development of XAUUSD (Gold) algorithmic systems. Unlike multi-currency robots that utilize generalized logic, this EA is hard-coded to exploit the specific volatility, liquidity, and gold-standard patterns unique to XAUUSD. This system is built for the professional trader who treats the markets as a business—designed for those who prioritize long-term account protection over unsustainable, high-risk gains. As the industry maxim states: "Work on your downside, and the upside will work on itself."

The Mathematical Edge: 1:10 Reward Ratio

The "Holy Grail" of institutional trading is not a perfect win rate—it is a superior Risk-to-Reward (RR) ratio. This EA is engineered with a strict 1:10 RR. For every $1 the system risks, it targets $10 in profit.

Because of this favorable mathematical profile, even if the EA hits its daily max risk limit for 9 consecutive days, just one single successful trade within a two-week window is enough to return the account to net profitability.

Important: This simulation does not mean the EA is expected to lose for 9 days straight. Instead, it demonstrates the "worst-case scenario" survival math, showing that the system is built to thrive even during the most challenging market conditions.

Strict Risk Profiles & Required Deposits

To achieve the engineered performance and ensure account longevity, the Required Deposits listed below are strictly non-negotiable. Each profile utilizes Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity for safe, systematic compounding. You must choose a risk profile with a deposit you can afford and that matches your risk appetite.

  • [GOLD AI MICRO]

    • Required Deposit: $150

    • Max Daily Risk Limit: 3.33%

    • Survival Math (Worst Case): 30 consecutive losing days (approx. 6 weeks / 1.5 months) to exhaust capital.

  • [GOLD AI BUILDER]

    • Required Deposit: $300

    • Max Daily Risk Limit: 1.67%

    • Survival Math (Worst Case): 60 consecutive losing days (approx. 12 weeks / 3 months) to exhaust capital.

  • [GOLD AI PRO]

    • Required Deposit: $750

    • Max Daily Risk Limit: 0.67%

    • Survival Math (Worst Case): 150 consecutive losing days (approx. 30 weeks / 7 months) to exhaust capital.

  • [GOLD AI ADRENALINE PRIME]

    • Required Deposit: $1,500

    • Max Daily Risk Limit: 0.33%

    • Survival Math (Worst Case): 300 consecutive losing days (approx. 60 weeks / 15 months) to exhaust capital.

Note: All survival math is based on the 5-day trading week of the Gold market.

Core System Integrity

  • NO Grid: The system does not "average down" or stack losing positions.

  • NO Martingale: Position sizes are never doubled after a loss; they are determined strictly by equity-based dynamic sizing.

  • Daily Max Risk Limit: A hard cap is placed on daily losses per risk profile to ensure no single day can ever compromise the account's long-term viability.

  • Specialization: Exclusively engineered for XAUUSD.

Operational Requirements

  • Timeframe: Can be attached to any timeframe (The internal AI logic manages the entry and exit execution independently).

  • VPS (Non-Negotiable): To ensure maximum execution speed and protect against data gaps, power outages, and latency issues, a high-quality VPS is mandatory for this system.

  • Account Type: ECN or Low-Spread accounts are highly recommended for optimal Gold execution.

MUTO'S GOLD AI ADRENALINE is the result of focused software engineering. It is a tool for the disciplined, the patient, and those who demand a mathematical edge in the Gold market.

おすすめのプロダクト
Xau dripper
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
エキスパート
XAU Dripper - Steady Gold Extraction Expert Advisor Drip by Drip. Trade by Trade. Consistent Growth. XAU Dripper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that extracts profits from the gold market with patience and discipline. Like water carving through stone, this EA doesn't force results — it lets them flow naturally through calculated, high-probability trades. The Dripper Philosophy I don't rush. I don't overtrade. I don't chase. Instead, I let the market come to me — waiting for perfect alig
HTF Candles
Felix Bitum
インディケータ
HTF Candles is an indicator which plots the outline of the higher time-frame candles on the lower candle. The indicator gives you the option to choose whether or not to view live current HTF candle, with no lag or repainting. Features No objects drawn on chart: The indicator does not plot any lines or rectangle objects on the chart, it simply draws the htf candles. This keeps your chart simple and clean. MTF Selection: The indicator allows you to choose all the different higher time-frames for e
Support resistance break
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
インディケータ
Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator This custom-built MT5 indicator automatically identifies key price levels where the market has historically reversed (support and resistance zones) and alerts traders when these levels are broken with conviction. What it does: The indicator scans price action to detect significant swing highs and lows, then draws dynamic support and resistance lines that extend forward until they're either replaced by a new level or broken by price. When a breakout occurs,
Papa
Busingye Tusasirwe
5 (1)
エキスパート
Papa EA バージョン 6.0 は Big Boy バージョン 3.0 に基づいています。 新しい取引アイデアや機能が追加されました。 これにより、Papa EA は Big Boy よりもはるかに優れたものになります。考えてみてください。 そして入力はあまり変わっていません。 つまり、非常に使いやすいEAがまだ手元にあるということです。 BasicBalance を 55 (以上) に変更し、EA を 15 分 EURUSD チャートに設定するだけです。 >>> ライブ PAPA EA シグナル <<< 入力は次のとおりです。 1) ExpertComment (変更可能): 各取引に使用される基本的なコメント 2) ExpertMagic: BigBoy によって開かれた取引の一意の識別子 3) パネルの色: このドロップダウンを使用してパネルの色を変更します。 4) AutoLots: true の場合、EA は利用可能な残高に基づいてロットの自動計算を使用します。 5）FixedLots（AutoLots==falseの場合）：上記のAutoLotsがf
PK Crash 5OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Crash 500 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 30 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to brea
VSA Pulse System
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
インディケータ
VSA Pulse System Stop trading shapes. Start trading Energy. The advanced VSA + Price Action logic engine. Description: Most indicators show you history (lag). The   VSA Pulse System  shows you reality (physics). This indicator decodes the "Energy" behind every candle. It moves beyond simple "Bullish" or "Bearish" labels and identifies the   intent   of the Smart Money. It answers the three most critical questions in trading: Is this move real?   (Power Impulse) Is this a trap?   (Fakeout/Churn
PK Crash 5OO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Crash 500 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M5 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducin
Quasimodo Genie
Francis Soddo Wetaka
インディケータ
Quasimodo Genie Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Introducing the Quasimodo Genie , a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that is designed to automatically identify the Quasimodo or "Over and Under" pattern on your charts. This tool provides visual signals based on the structure of this popular chart pattern. This indicator is built to assist with pattern recognition and analysis by highlighting key swing points. It also offers a range of customizable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the
FREE
Crash500 Spike Detector
Michael Onekgiu
インディケータ
Crash500 Spike Detector v1.0 Crash500 spike detector prints Down non repaint Arrow for catching crash spikes. It is suitable for 1M time frame for majorly crash500  When the Red arrow prints, it indicates high probability of crash spikes downwards. Its pretty straight forward since I designed it to follow strong trends.  Use default settings, however, you can change the color of your chart background as may be appropriate. The system uses mathematical approach in to display statistical data inf
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
インディケータ
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
Fibo EA Digiteza
Martin Wandera
エキスパート
FiboEA – フィボナッチの力を完全自動で解き放つ Fibo EA は、単なるフィボナッチ・リトレースメント EA ではありません。 これは、 高精度の市場構造分析 と 自動リスク管理 を組み合わせた、 プロトレーダー仕様のスマート・トレーディングシステムです。 FTMO 、 FundedNext 、 MyForexFunds などの 資金提供チャレンジ対応 。 スキャルピングからスイングトレードまで、 あらゆる時間足に対応する「オールインワン EA 」です。 他のフィボナッチ EA との違い 一般的な EA は単にリトレースメントを描くだけですが、 Fibo EA は実際に考え、行動します。 最新の確定足を自動認識し、フィボナッチを動的に描画。 設定されたリトレースメントレベル（例： 61.8 ％）に基づき、 市場構造を確認した上でエントリー を行います。 全てのポジションは、 自動で損益管理・決済・トレイリング まで実行。 手動操作は一切不要です。   主な機能 マルチタイムフレーム対応 M1 〜 D1 のあらゆる時間足で自動認識。 スキャルピング、デイ
PK Crash 3OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Crash 300 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The recommended deposit is 100 USD per 0.5 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 300 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to
PK Crash 5OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Crash 500 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA only uses the stop loss feature. It automatically closes trades o
PK Crash 1OOO EA
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Crash 1000 EA is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reduci
Ai Captain EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI  is an EA designed specifically for scalping Boom and Crash Indices on the M1 Timeframe. The EA uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions based on the Oversold and Overbought levels which can be adjusted to the users' preferences. Positions are opened after a spike or drop depending on the index being traded.  NB: This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized parameters. It's up to the user to set it up according to their preferred
Raptor Bot
Casey Nkalubo
エキスパート
Raptor EA - Algorithmic Trading System Product Description Raptor EA is an algorithmic trading solution designed for scalping in financial markets. The system combines technical indicators with optional machine learning components to identify trading opportunities while implementing risk management controls. This Expert Advisor has been developed for ECN accounts and is suitable for traders seeking automated execution with structured risk management. The system provides tools and safeguards for
FREE
Super Trend Master
Ronald Moses Mawanda
インディケータ
As the name suggests,   it indicates the direction of the price movement in a market that is trending, that is following any particular path . It is plotted in stock price charts for investors to see marked current trend which is shown in red when prices have dipped and green when prices have risen. Input Parameters: CCI Indicator period ATR Indicator Period CCI Activation level Horizontal Shift of Indicator Bars Otherwise ; You can use the Default settings
PK Crash 3OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Crash 300 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. PK Crash 300 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducing on the drawdown. PK Crash 300 EA is very simple to use. All you have to do is to
CYP Trade Manager Pro MT5
Joseph Okou
ユーティリティ
CYP Trade Manager Pro MT5: The Trader's Edge in Position Management Transform How You Manage Trades - Focus on What Matters Why Most Traders Fail - And How CYP Trade Manager Pro Solves It Many traders have solid entry strategies but lack proper trade management - the key difference between professionals and amateurs. CYP Trade Manager Pro handles the critical "after entry" phase of trading that most EAs ignore, giving you the edge that institutional traders use every day. Who Is It For Manual
Account Flipper EA
Gabriel Matovu
エキスパート
ACCOUNT FLIPPER EA A trading bot for GBPUSD Lot size is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 1000 USD on account.  Advisable to use account sizes of USD 1000 and above. Account types:   Hedge accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets.  all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing. ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because the
FREE
Power To Move
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
インディケータ
Power To Move (PTM) – The Market Energy Engine Stop guessing direction. Start measuring Power. Trading is not just about Up or Down; it is about  Energy . A market without energy is a trap. Power To Move (PTM)   is a statistical "Physics Engine" for your chart. It integrates   Price Action, Volume, Momentum and Range   into a single Energy Vector. Instead of lagging indicators, PTM tells you the current thermodynamic state of the market: Expansion (Green Zone):   Energy is entering the sys
Deviation Tracker
Derrick Akampurira
インディケータ
Deviation Tracker Advanced: Master the Intraday Market with a Statistical Edge Stop guessing where the market will turn. Start trading with calculated precision. Deviation Tracker Advanced is a professional-grade, all-in-one toolkit for MetaTrader 5 designed to decode the daily price cycle. By analyzing price behavior relative to the daily open, this indicator provides a powerful statistical and visual framework for intraday traders. Originally a popular concept on Pine Script, this indicator ha
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
エキスパート
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Three EMA Trend Entry
Francis Soddo Wetaka
インディケータ
The 4 EMA Trend-Following Indicator This indicator is built on a framework of four Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to help traders identify and follow market trends. The core components include a 200-period EMA to indicate the overall trend direction, as well as three 32-period EMAs applied to the high, low, and close prices. The system is designed to identify potential entry points within a prevailing trend. For a buy signal, the indicator visually marks when the price is above the 200 EMA
Plan X
Derrick Akampurira
エキスパート
Overview Bot Name : Plan Xchange Version : 1.00 Default Setting : XAUUSD/Gold Timeframe: M15  Time Zone: UTC+3 Plan Xchange: The Ultimate Multi-Symbol Breakout EA A Simple Breakout Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, control, and robust risk management. Plan Xchange is a fully automated trading robot that specializes in a time-based breakout strategy. It uses key trading ranges during specific market hours, placing pending orders to capitalize on breakouts with precision.
GoldenReceiver Fixed Grid
Perapot Chanyuenyong
エキスパート
Account  Grid / Settings Profit Max Equity Drawdown Final Balance Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit  (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips 214,618 THB (~6,800 USD) 103,537 THB (~3,300 USD) 314,618 THB (~10,000 USD) Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips Trailing Profit: 200 Lot Multiplier: 1.01 265,185 THB (~8,440 USD) 115,081 THB (~3,660 USD) 365,185 THB (~11,650 USD) Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips Tr
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
エキスパート
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Triple Double Neural
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
TripleDoubleNeural - 強化学習エージェントを使用したエキスパートアドバイザー（Reinforcement Learning Agent） アルゴリズム取引の皆様へ： TripleDoubleNeural をご紹介します。これは、 真の   自己学習型 強化学習エージェントで、 3つの方法 で自己トレーニングを行います： 通常のバックテスト中 最適化中 リアル口座またはデモ口座での リアルタイム 取引中 最も簡単な使用方法 ： XAUUSD H1 （またはお好みの通貨ペア）のチャートに添付し、すべての設定をスクリーンショットの通りに保ち（ロット0.01、TP係数3.0、SL係数4.0、トレーリング係数0.6、反転取引 = false）、 リアルタイムで実行 するだけです。ロボットは過去の知識を読み込み、 取引ごとに改善を続けます 。 より高速なトレーニングをご希望ですか？   ストラテジーテスターを開く → XAUUSD H1を選択 →   テストを繰り返し実行 します。 エクイティ曲線を注意深く観察 してください。曲線が改善を続けている限り、エージェントは学習してい
Candle Range Theory CRT
Derrick Akampurira
インディケータ
CRT Pro: Multi-Timeframe Reversal System Unlock high-probability reversal setups with the precision of Candle Range Theory (CRT) combined with Advanced DSL Trend Analysis. The   CRT Multi-Timeframe System   is not just a signal indicator; it is a complete trading framework designed to identify "Liquidity Sweeps" and false breakouts—the exact moments institutional money enters the market. By filtering these powerful reversal patterns through a customizable Multi-Timeframe (MTF) engine and DSL (Di
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (389)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.73 (49)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (98)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.44 (16)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.65 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 : XAU
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (9)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (27)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス 20 枠中 残り 5 枠のみ — まもなく完売です。 大型アップデートが完了しました。 価格はまもなく 599 米ドル に上がり、最終価格は 1500 米ドル となります。 ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナル
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (11)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況や時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12、W1）でトリガーされる 9つ の独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの中核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルを識別することに重点を置いています。Golden Hen EAは、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン（averaging）手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべてのトレードは、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルをダウンロード v2.5 9つの戦略の概要 EAは複数の時間枠で同時にXAUUSDチャートを分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に、潜在的な強気（bullish）反転シグナルを識別するために、直近のバーの特
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
エキスパート
実運用シグナル（リアル口座） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA は、MQL5 に表示されている 検証済みのリアルトレードシグナル と同一のロジックおよび執行ルールを使用しています。 推奨された最適化設定 を使用し、 信頼性の高い ECN / RAW スプレッドブローカー を利用した場合、実際の取引動作は当該リアルシグナルのパフォーマンスおよび取引構造に近いものとなります。 なお、ブローカー条件、スプレッド、約定品質、VPS 環境の違いにより、個々の結果は異なる場合があります。 本 EA は数量限定販売となっており、価格 USD 499 にて残り 2 本のみです；ご購入後、プライベートメッセージにてご連絡いただければ、ユーザーマニュアルおよび推奨設定をお渡しします。 過度なグリッド取引なし、危険なマーチンゲールなし、ナンピン（平均取得単価引き下げ）なし。 重要：GoldWave は実際の市場環境向けに設計されています。 本システムは AI 補助型の適応ロジ
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (90)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (4)
エキスパート
ご質問がありましたら、コメント欄にご記入ください。 短期的なアカウント転売や短期的な利益獲得を目的として設計されていない マーチンゲールなし / グリッドなし / AIなし 長期的な一貫性を重視するトレーダー向けに設計 ライブ結果: ライブシグナル | メインポートフォリオ |   FTMO 結果 発売記念オファー！現在の価格は数量限定です。売り切れ次第、価格が上がります。 ゴールドアトラスとは何ですか？ Gold Atlasは、金（XAUUSD）のプロフェッショナルな自動取引システムです。マルチエントリーブレイクアウトアプローチを採用し、日中の動きと大きなトレンドブレイクアウトの両方を捉えます。 このシステムは指標や固定時間枠に基づかず、最小限の最適化を使用して曲線のフィッティングを減らし、堅牢性を向上させます。 Gold Atlas は 5 つの異なるブレイクアウト レベルで動作し、それぞれに独自のストップ ロスとトレーリング ストップ ロジックがあり、強力な内部分散を実現しています。 この戦略は、さまざまな市場体制と市況をカバーし、2006 年まで遡って 10,000 件弱の
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
エキスパート
Vortex Turbo — 「嵐を操り、Vortexを制する」 Vortex Turboは、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、適応型市場ロジック、そして精密なリスク管理を融合した独自の開発技術であり、インテリジェントトレーディングの新たな進化段階を体現しています。実績のあるアルゴリズム原理に基づき、複数の戦略を、新たなレベルの予測インテリジェンスを備えた統合型高速エコシステムに統合します。金（XAUUSD(GOLD)）のスキャルピングエキスパートとして設計されたVortex Turboは、制御されたマーチンゲール法と平均化グリッドを採用し、各 ポジションは内蔵のストップロスによって完全に保護されています 。これにより、パワー、精度、安全性の完璧なバランスが確保されています。 非常に重要です！エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した説明書をお送りします。 価格 $475 は 1月12日（月）まで有効です。 その後、価格は $575 に上がります。（最終価格 $1999） Vortex Turbo   Expert Advisorを 購
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
エキスパート
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!   Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. No Grid. No Martingale. One position per direction. One trade per day. F
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
エキスパート
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
エキスパート
VolumeHedger EA [ ライブシグナル ]  ,  [ 私のチャンネル ]   ,  [ セットファイル ]  ,   [ ブログ ]   , [ AI利用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推奨口座タイプ: 高レバレッジ Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；プロップファーム（FTMO など） このEAの開発者は、他のロボットの品質を通じてそのプロフェッショナリズムを証明しています。 Volume Hedger EA により  カスタムインジケーターを使用してエントリー戦略を定義できるため、追加のEAを購入する必要はありません！ このEAは、マーチンゲール戦略、ヘッジ、スマートリスク管理を組み合わせた高度なトレーディングアルゴリズムです。トレンド方向を予測するのではなく、出来高を分析し、インテリジェントな戦略でエントリーします。適切なセットファイルを使用することで、FX、ゴールド、株式、暗号資産などで効果的な結果を得ることができます。急激な値動きや安定したトレンドを持つ銘柄で特に高いパフォーマンスを発揮します。取引プロセスは、一定の出来高しきい値でトリガーさ
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.87 (53)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]     [SET FILES]
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.64 (22)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信