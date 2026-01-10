RSI on Moving Average Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The RSI on Moving Average Indicator for MetaTrader 5 combines the power of moving average crossovers with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to deliver a reliable tool for evaluating market momentum and trend direction. By integrating these two popular technical analysis methods, the indicator improves signal accuracy and helps traders identify potential buying and selling opportunities with greater confidence.

This indicator features two oscillating lines moving between the 0 and 100 levels, offering clear visual signals for trade entries while enhancing overall trend interpretation.

Indicator Specifications



Feature Description Category Trading Tool – Oscillator – Volatility Indicator Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Leading – Trend Confirmation Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Short-term Trading Markets Forex, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies

Indicator Overview

The RSI on Moving Average Indicator applies RSI calculations directly to moving averages, providing a more refined perspective on market movements. The blue line represents the slower (longer-term) moving average, while the red line reflects the faster (shorter-term) moving average. Trading signals are generated when these two lines cross.

Uptrend Identification

When both the slow (blue) and fast (red) lines are positioned near the 0 level, and the slow line crosses above the fast line, it may indicate the beginning of an upward trend. Traders typically confirm this setup using additional technical indicators before entering a buy position.

Downtrend Identification

For instance, on a 4-hour AUD/NZD chart, when both lines move toward the 100 level and the slow-moving line (blue) crosses below the fast-moving line (red), a potential downtrend may be forming. Traders are advised to confirm the signal with further technical analysis before placing a sell trade.

Indicator Settings



This indicator offers multiple customization options to suit different trading styles:

Chart Theme: Adjusts the background appearance

RSI Period: Number of candlesticks used for RSI calculation

Fast MA Period: Period of the fast-moving average

Slow MA Period: Period of the slow-moving average

MA Mode: Type of moving average (SMA, EMA, etc.)

Price Mode: Price input used for calculations (Open, Close, High, Low)

Conclusion



By merging RSI with Moving Averages, the RSI on Moving Average Indicator provides a structured and efficient approach to identifying trend shifts and momentum changes. The oscillating lines within the 0–100 range help traders detect potential reversal zones, making this indicator a valuable addition to any technical analysis toolkit.