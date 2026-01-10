RSI with Moving Average Indicator for MetaTrader 4

One of the most common techniques in trend-following strategies is the use of moving average crossovers. The RSI with Moving Average Indicator for MetaTrader 4 builds on this concept by combining the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with moving averages, delivering more precise entry and exit signals.

This indicator features two oscillating lines within the 0–100 range, generating buy and sell signals whenever crossovers occur, helping traders identify trend continuation opportunities with greater confidence.

Indicator Specifications



Feature Description Category Trading Tool – Oscillator – Volatility-Based Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Leading – Trend Continuation Timeframe Multi-timeframe support Trading Style Intraday & Short-term Trading Markets Forex, Stocks, Cryptocurrency

Indicator Overview

In addition to trend detection, the RSI with MA Indicator evaluates momentum strength. The red line represents the RSI calculated using the slower moving average, while the green line reflects the RSI based on the faster moving average. A trading signal is generated whenever these two lines cross.

Uptrend Application

On an AUD/CAD price chart, a bullish signal appears when the red moving average crosses above the green moving average. Traders often confirm this setup by analyzing candlestick patterns and other technical indicators before entering a long position.

Downtrend Application

On the Bitcoin (BTC) 4-hour chart, a bearish scenario is formed when the red moving average crosses below the green moving average, signaling a potential sell opportunity. Traders typically validate this signal using additional tools such as candlestick formations (e.g., Doji patterns) to increase accuracy.

Indicator Settings



The indicator offers several customizable parameters:

Chart Theme: Adjust the background appearance

RSI Period: Number of candles used in RSI calculation

Fast Moving Average Period: Period for the short-term moving average

Slow Moving Average Period: Period for the long-term moving average

Moving Average Type: Calculation method (SMA, EMA, etc.)

Price Mode: Price input source (Open, Close, High, or Low)

Conclusion



The RSI with Moving Average Indicator combines RSI and Moving Averages into a powerful and versatile technical analysis tool. Operating within the 0–100 range, the green line represents the RSI of the faster moving average, while the red line reflects the RSI of the slower moving average.

This indicator is especially effective for traders seeking to trade in harmony with market momentum while reliably confirming trend direction.