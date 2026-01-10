Betine Gold

Title: Betine Gold MT5

Short Description: High-precision trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) featuring dynamic risk management and integrated Soros recovery system.

Full Description: Betine Gold is a quantitative trading robot developed for traders seeking consistency in the Metals market (specifically XAUUSD/Gold). It employs a proprietary algorithm that combines volatility filters and multi-level trend confirmation to identify high-probability entry points.

Key Features:

  • Smart Trend Logic: Uses sensitivity cycles to filter market noise and enter only during strong directional moves.

  • Soros Recovery: Instead of aggressive Martingale, the robot uses a moderate Soros system to recover losses by reinvesting partial profits.

  • Professional Risk Management: Features daily profit targets and loss limits (Daily Stop) to protect the investor's capital.

  • Automatic Trailing Stop: Protects your profits as the price moves in your favor, ensuring the best possible exit.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1.


