Market Exhaustion

Market Exhaustion Indicator measures directional persistence in price movements to identify where trends lose momentum. Unlike other oscillators, this measures direction of price movement (up +1, down-1, flat=0) within the selected period, completely ignoring magnitude of price changes. Based on selected Period, High readings signify potential exhaustion.
The weighted calculation emphasizes recent price direction, making it less to prone to fail in rapid price movements.

LinearRegressionVolume Profile
Linear Regression Volume Profileインジケーターは、線形回帰分析とボリューム分布プロファイリングを組み合わせて、洗練された市場構造可視化ツールを作成します。基礎は、指定された数の履歴バーにわたる線形回帰計算から始まり、価格アクションを通じてトレンドラインの軌跡を定義する傾き（チルト）とY切片の値の両方を計算します。この回帰線は、ボリューム分布が分析される中心軸として機能し、水平に静止したままではなく、優勢なトレンド方向に自動的に適応します。次に、インジケーターはこの回帰線の周りにATRベースのチャネルを計算し、チャネル幅はユーザー定義の比率に200期間のAverage True Range値を掛けたもので決定され、プロファイルレベルが現在の市場ボラティリティに比例して適応することを保証します。ボリューム分布分析は、このチャネルを複数の水平レベル（デフォルトでは回帰線の上に7つ、下に7つ）に分割することによって行われ、各レベルは回帰角度に沿って傾斜した特定の価格ゾーンを表します。計算期間内の各履歴バーについて、インジケーターはそのバーの高値-安値範囲によって
Elliot Wave Oscillator mql5
エリオット オシレーター - 移動平均線収束パターンを通じてトレンド反転を検出するモメンタム分析ツール。インジケーターは強気モメンタムを青いヒストグラム、弱気条件を赤いヒストグラムで表示し、重要なピークとバレー間のトレンドラインを自動描画します。 アラートシステム : 2つのモードから選択 - 現在バーアラート（alertsOnCurrent = true）は形成中のバーで即座に発火しますが再描画される可能性があり、確認バーアラート（alertsOnCurrent = false）はバー完了を待って、再描画問題のない信頼性の高いシグナルを提供します。一貫した取引決定のため、確認アラートは予備シグナルからの偽エントリーを排除します。 主要機能 : 指数平滑化による内蔵ピーク検出がマーケットノイズを減少させ、意味のあるモメンタムシフトを特定します。オシレーターは横ばい市場条件下で EXIT WARNING システムとして優れ、トレーダーが長期統合期間を回避するのを支援します。 ベストプラクティス : リアルタイムアラートで発生するシグナル変更を避けるため確認アラートモードを使用し、変動する
Solarwind No Repaint mt5
Solarwind No Repaintは、正規化された価格データにフィッシャー変換を適用する技術的オシレーターで、潜在的な市場転換点を特定するヒストグラムベースの指標を作成します。この指標は価格変動をガウス正規分布に変換し、周期的パターンとモメンタムシフトをトレーダーにとってより見やすくします。 動作原理 この指標は、いくつかの計算ステップを通じて価格データを処理します： 高値安値分析 ：指定期間内の最高値と最安値を計算 価格正規化 ：各バーの高値安値レンジの中点を取り、期間レンジに対して正規化し、-1から+1の間で値をスケーリング フィッシャー変換適用 ：数学的フィッシャー変換式 0.5 * ln((1+x)/(1-x)) をスムージングとともに適用 トレンドシグナル処理 ：値の変化とモメンタム閾値に基づいて方向性シグナルを生成 主要機能 ヒストグラム表示 ：別のインジケーターウィンドウでカラーバーとして描画 トレンドベースの色分け ：強気モメンタムには緑バー、弱気モメンタムには赤バー ノーリペイント設計 ：現在バーでのシグナル変更を防ぐため、完了したバーのみを使用 適応感度 ：市
FNCD mt5
FNCD指標は、統計的価格正規化とフィッシャー変換を組み合わせて洗練されたオシレーターを作成する高度なテクニカル分析ツールです。基盤はZスコア正規化から始まり、価格データは指定された期間内で現在の価格がその移動平均からどれだけの標準偏差離れているかを計算することによって標準化されます。この正規化プロセスは、生の価格変動を標準化された単位に変換し、楽器の価格レベルに関係なく極端な偏差をより簡単に識別できるようにします。フィッシャー変換は、これらの正規化された値をゼロ周辺で振動する有界オシレーターに変換し、極端な読み取り値は潜在的な反転ゾーンを示します。フィッシャー変換値に2つの指数移動平均が適用されます - 高速EMAと低速EMA - MACDに似ているが統計特性が強化された二重線システムを作成します。高速EMAが低速EMAを下から上に交差すると強気シグナルが生成され、高速線が低速線を上から下に交差すると弱気シグナルが発生します。統計的正規化と
FNCD Indicator
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller The FNCD indicator represents an advanced technical analysis tool that combines Fisher transformation with statistical price normalization to create a sophisticated oscillator. The foundation begins with Z-score normalization, where price data is standardized by calculating how many standard deviations the current price sits from its moving average over a specified period. This normalization process transforms raw price mov
Gamma Buyers Sellers pressure
買い手・売り手圧力インジケーターは、M1からD1までの複数の時間枠で市場センチメントを表示します。設定可能な期間にわたって移動平均モメンタム分析を使用して売買圧力の割合を計算します。ビジュアルパネルは、買い手の強さをティール色で、売り手の優勢を赤色で示すプログレスバーを、重要な場合はパーセンテージ値と共に表示します。各時間枠には、上昇トレンド、下降トレンド、またはレンジ相場を示す方向指標を持つADXトレンド強度測定が含まれます。レンジ期間中（ADX 23以下）、トレーダーはサポートレベルで買い、レジスタンスゾーンで売ることでレンジ戦略を実行できます。色分けされたシグナルドットは、最適なエントリータイミングのため市場状況の迅速な視覚確認を提供します。 成功メッセージ : 分析完了！戦略的取引決定のためのマルチタイムフレームセンチメントデータが準備できました。
MTF Levels And Moving Averages
MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
Mean Reversion Indicator mt4
High Low Cloud Trendインジケーターは、適応型価格境界を通じてトレンド方向と平均回帰の機会を特定するチャネルベースのテクニカル分析ツールです。このシステムは、指定されたルックバック期間における最高値の高値と最低値の安値を計算することで動作し、全体的な価格範囲を定義する外部チャネル境界を作成します。二次的な内部チャネルは、より短い期間（メインルックバック期間の4分の1）を使用して、より広い範囲内のより即時的な価格変動を捕捉します。インジケーターの中核ロジックは、終値を参照値と比較することでトレンド方向を決定します。この参照値は、価格がこれらの極値に触れる場所に基づいて最高点と最低点の間で反転します - 価格が最低安値に達すると、参照は最高高値に切り替わり、その逆も同様です。これにより、インジケーターが塗りつぶしヒストグラムまたはラインとして下部チャネル（上昇トレンド）または上部チャネル（下降トレンド）のいずれかを表示するバイナリトレンド状態が作成されます。平均回帰検出メカニズムは、価格が外部境界に触れた後に内部チャネルに向かって戻る特定のクロスオーバーパターンを識別し、
RSI Better Version mt4
ベターRSIは、従来の相対力指数(RSI)の強化版であり、平均方向性指数(ADX)の加重を組み込んで、古典的なRSIの基本的な弱点の1つである強いトレンド市場での誤信号に対処します。 従来のRSIの問題 J. Welles Wilder Jr.によって開発された標準的なRSIオシレーターは、最近の価格変動の大きさを測定して、買われ過ぎまたは売られ過ぎの状態を評価します。しかし、強いトレンド市場では、RSIは極端なゾーン(70以上または30以下)に長期間留まる傾向があり、多数の誤った反転信号を生成します。これらの信号に基づいて行動するトレーダーは、しばしばトレンドと戦い、損失を被っていることに気づきます。 解決策：ADXベースのトレンドフィルタリング ベターRSIは、ADX測定を組み込んでトレンドの強さを検出し、RSIの感度を自動的に調整することで、この問題を解決します。重要な洞察は次のとおりです：市場が強くトレンドしているとき、RSIは小さな引き戻しや整理に対してより反応的でないようにしたいということです。 仕組み コア計算コンポーネント 標準RSI計算 ：基礎は、指定された期間にわた
Moon Sniper
MOON SNIPER指標は、価格行動分析とガウス分布数学を組み合わせて、外国為替取引において高確率のエントリーポイントを特定するブレイクアウト検出ツールです。 コアメカニズム： この指標は、従来のピボットポイントではなく統計的価格分布を使用してサポートとレジスタンスレベルを計算します。価格が均衡を見つける可能性が最も高い場所と、重要な偏差が発生する可能性がある場所を決定するためにガウス分布の原理を適用します。 主要機能： 統計確率を使用してブレイクアウトゾーンを特定 価格モメンタムと数学的分布モデルを組み合わせ 価格が計算されたレベルの上/下でブレイクした時にビジュアル信号を提供 分布強度を示すためにボリューム様のヒストグラム表示を使用 ブレイクアウト方向を示すカラーコードシステム（青/赤） トレーディングロジック： 価格が統計的に計算された境界を超えて動くとき、指標はモメンタム主導の動きが継続する可能性が高いことを示します。ガウス分布コンポーネントは、価格の動きが通常の価格行動からの真の統計的偏差を表すことを保証することで、偽のブレイクアウトをフィルタリングするのに役立ちます。 こ
Bandana
包括的な市場分析のために、3つの独立したRSIバンドシステムがチャート上に同時表示されます。各システムは、カスタマイズ可能な期間と閾値を持つRSI値に基づいてサポートとレジスタンスレベルを計算します。 インディケーターは、価格が計算されたバンドを突破する際に矢印マーカーを通じて視覚的なトレーディングシグナルを提供します。ロングシグナルは価格が下部バンドの下にあった後に上に移動した時に現れ、ショートシグナルは価格が上部バンドの上にあった後に下に落ちた時にトリガーされます。 3つのシステムはそれぞれ、異なるRSIの長さ、買われ過ぎと売られ過ぎのレベル、タイムフレームで独立して設定できます。デフォルト設定では51、31、21バーの期間を使用し、異なる市場状況に最適化された変動する閾値レベルを持ちます。 内蔵アラートシステムはバンド突破が発生した際に通知を送信し、同じシグナルに対する重複アラートを防ぎます。色、線の太さ、矢印表示を含むすべての視覚要素は、必要に応じてカスタマイズまたは無効にできます。 このツールはすべてのタイムフレームと取引商品で機能し、トレーダーが単一のインディケーターウィン
Ashod Scalper
Ashod Scalper -  Oscillator of a Moving Average MACD戦略 このインジケーターは Oscillator of a Moving Average オシレーター値からMACDを計算し、正確なスキャルピングエントリーポイントを識別します。システムは高速指数移動平均が低速指数移動平均を交差するときにモメンタムシフトを検出し、これらのシグナルをセカンダリシグナルライン平滑化を通じてフィルタリングします。矢印は交差の正確な瞬間にチャートに表示され、緑の矢印はローソク足の下にロングエントリーをマークし、赤い矢印はローソク足の上にショートエントリーをマークします。インジケーターは市場ボラティリティに応じて調整されるATRベースのトレーリングストップ計算を含みます。 動作原理 まず、インジケーターは標準MACDオシレーターから Oscillator of a Moving Average データを取得します。この Oscillator of a Moving Average データは2回目のMACD計算の入力となり、二重平滑化されたモメンタム測定を作成し
MT5 Candles
Candles is a comprehensive chart visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms how traders view price action. Instead of displaying standard candlesticks, this indicator plots price bars using over 34 different moving average calculations, along with the traditional Heiken Ashi chart and the renowned Kagi chart. This unique approach provides traders with smoothed price visualization that filters out market noise while maintaining critical trend information. What Makes Candles Differen
Kagi Indicator
ATR適応とスマートアラート機能を備えた高度なカギ足インジケーター 市場のノイズをフィルタリングし、真のトレンド変化を強調するこのプロフェッショナルなカギ足インジケーターで、価格分析を変革しましょう。1870年代の日本の米市場の伝統的なチャート手法に基づき、このツールは時間ベースの変動を無視し、重要な価格変動のみに焦点を当てます。 主な機能： デュアル反転方式 固定デルタ：反転検出のための正確な価格閾値を設定 ATRベース：平均真実範囲（14期間標準）を使用した市場ボラティリティへの自動適応 トレーディングスタイルと市場状況に基づいて方式を切り替え 視覚的明瞭性 陽線（太い、青）：強気モメンタム - 買い方が優勢 陰線（細い、赤）：弱気モメンタム - 売り方が優勢 最適なチャート視認性のためのカスタマイズ可能な色と線幅 肩（レジスタンス）と腰（サポート）レベルの自動マーキング 包括的なアラートシステム（7つのカギ足シグナルルール） 陽/陰転換：トレンド方向が変わったときの即時アラート 肩の形成：天井での弱気反転ポイントのアラート 腰の形成：底での強気反転ポイントのアラート 複数の肩：連
Simple And Unique Tool
Trading Utility with Integrated AI Demo In Comments. A comprehensive trading assistant that puts control at your fingertips. The tool streamlines order execution and position management while offering intelligent support through multiple AI providers. TRADE - Execute long and short positions with hedge capabilities. Configure stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels with precision. Place pending orders and manage volume settings. The interface supports both MARKET and HEDGE modes with adjusta
Better Winner Oscillator
来高データを組み合わせ、潜在的なトレンド変化と市場状況についてトレーダーにより明確なシグナルを提供します。 この指標は2つの主要なパラメータ、PeriodsとSmoothingPeriodを使用します。Periodsパラメータは計算のためのルックバックウィンドウを制御し、SmoothingPeriodはデータの平均化方法を決定します。これらが一緒になって、強気（ライム色）と弱気（赤色）の状態の間で振動するヒストグラムを作成します。 組み込みアラート機能は、オシレーターが買われ過ぎ領域（70以上）または売られ過ぎ領域（30以下）から戻ってクロスするときにトレーダーに通知します。UseCurrentBarパラメータにより、トレーダーはアラートを現在形成中のバーで発動させるか、完成したバーでのみ発動させるかを選択でき、異なる取引スタイルに柔軟性を提供します。 Winnerオシレーターは、ダイバージェンスと極端な市場状況の特定に優れており、すべての時間枠と市場において反転トレーダーとモメンタムトレーダーの両方にとって価値があります。
