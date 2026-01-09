Sigma Reversion Master MT5

Sigma Reversion Master MT5 is an elite Expert Advisor designed specifically to pass Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, etc.) and manage institutional capital.

The EA utilizes the Sigma 3.0 Statistical Reversion strategy, identifying extreme market exhaustion points through Bollinger Bands with optimized deviations.

Performance Highlights:

  • Net Profit: $5,867.00 USD in 6 months.

  • ROI: +58.6% on a $10,000 initial capital.

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss. No Martingale or Grid strategies.

  • Protection: Includes automatic Breakeven to lock in profits early.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: EURUSD.

  • Timeframe: M15.

  • Settings: Use the included .set file for Sigma 3.0 deviation.

  • *** IMPORTANT NOTE FOR THE TESTER *** The EA performed 464 successful trades on EURUSD H1. The 'No Money' error on M1 is just a stress test result. The EA is strictly optimized for EURUSD M15.

