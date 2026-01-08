Gold Raider LVN Strategy for XAUUSD
- エキスパート
- Marek Pawel Szczesny
- バージョン: 1.1
- アップデート済み: 8 1月 2026
- アクティベーション: 7
Remember to enable trading before testing by setting the input parameter "Trade on XAUUSD (Gold) = True"
Key Concepts
- VAH/VAL - Upper and lower boundaries of the 70% volume concentration zone
- POC - Price level with highest trading volume (Point of Control)
- LVN - Low Volume Nodes, areas of low price resistance
- Aggressive Print - Strong volume bursts (buy/sell) signaling institutional activity
Entry Logic
BUY Signal:
- Price near VAL (lower boundary of value area)
- Aggressive buying volume detected
- CVD confirms buying dominance
SELL Signal:
- Price near VAH (upper boundary of value area)
- Aggressive selling volume detected
- CVD confirms selling dominance
Position Management
Multi-Layer Protection System:
- Breakeven - Move SL to entry + offset after minimum profit reached
- Trailing Stop - Dynamically follow price as profit increases
- Emergency SL - Automatically tighten SL when strong opposite M5 movement detected
- Daily Close - Close all positions within specified time window (if enabled)
User Input Parameters
Symbol Settings
UseXAUUSD (default: true)
- Enable/disable trading on XAUUSD
- Set to false to pause trading without removing the EA
Logging and Messages
ShowTradeMessages (default: true)
- Display trade execution messages (entries, exits, modifications)
ShowTrendMessages (default: true)
- Display trend analysis and signal detection messages
Risk Management
MaxCapitalRiskPercent (default: 1.0%)
- Maximum % of account balance risked per single trade
- Lower value = more conservative
- Example: 1.0% on $10,000 account = max $100 risk per trade
MaxDailyLosses_CVD (default: 4)
- Maximum consecutive losing trades allowed per day
- After hitting this limit, bot stops opening new positions until next day
- Protects against cascading losses in adverse market conditions
EnableDailyPositionClose (default: true)
- Automatically close all positions within specified time window
- Useful for avoiding overnight risk, swap costs or low-liquidity periods
DailyCloseHour (default: 21, range: 0-23)
- Hour (GMT) when daily position closing starts
- Example: 21 = 9:00 PM GMT (10:00 PM CET / 11:00 PM CEST)
DailyCloseMinuteStart (default: 45, range: 0-59)
- Minute when closing window opens
- Example: 45 = closing can start from 21:45 GMT
DailyCloseMinuteEnd (default: 59, range: 0-59)
- Minute when closing window ends
- Example: 59 = closing must complete by 21:59 GMT
CVD Strategy (Main Toggles)
CVD_EnableBUY (default: true)
- Allow the bot to open BUY positions
- Set to false to trade only SELL signals
CVD_EnableSELL (default: true)
- Allow the bot to open SELL positions
- Set to false to trade only BUY signals
Session Filtering
LVN_AllowASIAN (default: true)
- Allow trading during ASIAN session (00:00-08:00 GMT)
LVN_AllowLONDON (default: true)
- Allow trading during LONDON session (08:00-12:00 GMT)
LVN_AllowOVERLAP (default: true)
- Allow trading during OVERLAP session (12:00-16:00 GMT)
- London-NY overlap period (highest volume)
LVN_AllowNY (default: true)
- Allow trading during NY session (16:00-22:00 GMT)