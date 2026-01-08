This Expert Advisor implements a trend‑adaptive grid hedging strategy designed to operate on trending markets (e.g., XAUUSD on H1) using the following logic:

Trend-Based Entry:

The system uses a pair of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to identify the dominant market direction:

– EMA Fast > EMA Slow → looks for BUY opportunities

– EMA Fast < EMA Slow → looks for SELL opportunities





Grid Trading:

The EA opens incremental orders along the trend at fixed distances (GridPoints), with fixed or incremental lot options configurable for conservative approaches.

– Grid spacing is adjustable to adapt to instrument volatility.





Active Risk Management:

Multiple safety controls are implemented:





HARD Kill-Switch (DD %): closes all trades if overall drawdown exceeds a configurable threshold (e.g., 25–30%).





Directional Kill: blocks only the losing side beyond a configurable percentage, allowing the opposite side to operate.





Dominant Side Protection: prevents excessive exposure on a dominant side.





Spread and trading hours filters avoid unfavorable market conditions.





Order Handling & Lot Normalization:

The EA automatically normalizes lot sizes according to broker rules to prevent execution errors on standard or cent accounts.





Configurable Parameters:

EMA periods





GridPoints (grid distance)





BaseLot / LotStep





MaxTradesSide





TargetProfitUSD





Max Drawdown % (Kill-Switch)





Directional DD % (Directional Kill)





Trading hours





Max spread





Risk Management:

The system does not guarantee profits. It includes built-in protection mechanisms to minimize potential losses. It does not use automatic martingale or non-standard external indicators.

🛡️ Safety Levels

1) HARD Kill-Switch:

Closes all positions if account drawdown exceeds the defined threshold, preventing catastrophic losses.

2) Directional Kill:

Blocks only the losing side if its performance drops below a set percentage, keeping the opposite side active for potential recovery.

3) Dominant Side Protection:

Prevents excessive opening of trades on a dominant side during adverse conditions.

4) Spread & Time Filters:





Prevents trades during high spread conditions or outside the most liquid trading hours.