Gold Guardian Pro Xauusd M30
- エキスパート
- Lucas Leguisamo Mallo
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Gold Guardian PRO is a professional, institutional-style Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe.
The system is designed for traders who prioritize risk control, execution discipline, and long-term robustness over aggressive or speculative trading approaches.
This EA is not intended for high-frequency or experimental trading. It focuses on quality setups and capital preservation.
📊 Trading Logic (Conceptual Overview)
Gold Guardian PRO follows a selective trend-continuation methodology based on statistical market behavior.
At a high level, the strategy uses:
-
Directional bias evaluation
-
Multi-layer confirmation filters
-
Volatility regime validation
-
Market condition quality checks
Trades are executed only when multiple independent conditions align, avoiding low-probability or unstable environments.
The internal logic is fully automated and does not rely on manual intervention.
🛡️ Risk Management & Capital Protection
Risk management is a core component of Gold Guardian PRO.
Key elements include:
-
Dynamic position sizing
-
Volatility-adjusted stop levels
-
Equity and drawdown protection
-
Exposure reduction during unfavorable periods
-
Strict control of maximum risk per trade
The system is designed to remain inactive when market risk exceeds acceptable thresholds.
⚙️ Adaptability & Market Conditions
Gold Guardian PRO adapts to changing market conditions by monitoring:
-
Volatility expansion and contraction
-
Spread conditions
-
Trading sessions
-
Market stability metrics
When conditions are not suitable, the EA will automatically pause trading.
📈 Backtest Summary (5 Years)
The EA was tested on XAUUSD M30 using high-quality historical data, covering a 5-year period.
Backtest results demonstrate:
-
Consistent equity growth over time
-
Controlled drawdown within realistic limits
-
Positive expectancy with disciplined trade frequency
-
Stable behavior across different market phases
These results are intended to demonstrate strategy robustness, not to predict future performance.
❗ About Live Signals
Currently, no live trading signal is provided.
This decision is intentional and allows users to:
-
Evaluate performance independently
-
Adjust risk to their own capital structure
-
Avoid reliance on external signal accounts
A public signal may be considered in the future, once sufficient live execution data is available. No timeline is promised.
🔹 Key Features
-
Designed specifically for XAUUSD
-
Optimized for M30 timeframe
-
Institutional-style risk management
-
Volatility and spread filtering
-
One trade at a time (no grid, no martingale)
-
Fully automated execution
-
Clear and structured input parameters
🔧 Recommended Usage
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M30
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread preferred
-
Suggested Capital: 3,000 – 5,000 USD
-
Risk per Trade: 0.25% – 0.5%
-
VPS: Recommended
⚙️ Input Parameters Overview
Users may adjust:
-
Risk settings
-
Trading session hours
-
Spread filters
It is not recommended to modify internal calculation parameters, as they are optimized for system stability.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance, including backtests, does not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor is a trading tool and should be used with appropriate risk management.
Gold Guardian PRO was developed for traders seeking a disciplined, professional approach to Gold trading, with emphasis on capital protection and realistic execution.