The Ultimate Tool for Prop Firm Challenges & Personal Growth

Product Description: Bollinger Breakout Prop Master is a high-precision Expert Advisor designed specifically for the volatility of modern markets. Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, this EA uses a solid logic based on Bollinger Bands for entry precision and a 200-period Moving Average to filter the main trend. It trades with the market flow, not against it.

Key Features:

Prop Firm Ready: Includes a "Smart Lot" algorithm that auto-calculates risk to protect your drawdown, making it ideal for passing challenges.

Trend Following: Only trades when the price action confirms the trend direction above/below the SMA 200.

No Dangerous Methods: No Martingale, No Grid. Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Broker Independent: Auto-normalization of volume/lots to work on any broker.

Recommendations: