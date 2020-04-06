Stock Momentum EA

 Stock Momentum EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for stock trading ( Amazon, tesla and Apple … ) on MetaTrader 4.

The strategy focuses on momentum continuation trades using a robust combination of:

  • Multi-Timeframe trend alignment

  • ADX directional strength

  • RSI mid-zone momentum

  • MACD impulse confirmation

This EA is not a scalping robot, not a grid, and not a martingale.

⚙️ Core Strategy Logic

  • Trend Detection

    • EMA 50 / EMA 200 (MTF)

    • ADX strength confirmation

  • Entry Timing

    • RSI momentum zone (default 45 / 55)

    • MACD impulse filter

    • Price structure validation

  • Risk Management

    • ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit

    • Partial profit taking

    • Break-even activation after 1.2R

    • ATR-based trailing stop

  • Safety Filters

    • Spread control (stock-specific)

    • Volatility filter (ATR minimum)

    • Trading hours filter

    • Consecutive loss protection

    • Pause after winning streaks

📊 Trade Management Features

✔ Adaptive lot sizing (no martingale)
✔ Partial close logic
✔ Break-even protection
✔ ATR trailing stop
✔ Max positions control
✔ Automatic loss recovery protection

🔒 Risk Disclaimer

This EA does not use:

  • Martingale

  • Grid

  • Hedging

  • Arbitrage

  • Tick scalping

Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

🧪 Recommended Settings

Parameter Value
Timeframe M5
Symbols Stocks / CFD Shares
RSI Levels 45 / 55
Max Positions 1–3
Risk Low to Medium

❗ Important Notes

  • This EA is not designed for Forex or Crypto

  • Best performance during active stock market sessions

  • Avoid low-volatility stocks


