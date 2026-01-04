GoldTrendGuard EA
- エキスパート
- Amit Sadanand Narawane
- バージョン: 1.1
- アクティベーション: 5
⚙️ GoldTrendGuard EA – Trend & Pullback Strategy for XAUUSD
GoldTrendGuard EA is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor designed and optimized specifically for Gold (XAUUSD), primarily on the M15 timeframe.
The EA is optimized for XAUUSD. It can technically be attached to other symbols; however, performance and behavior outside XAUUSD are not guaranteed and may differ significantly due to symbol characteristics, volatility, and contract specifications.
GoldTrendGuard EA trades pullbacks within strong trends using EMA structure, ADX trend strength filtering, and ATR-based risk management.
🚫 No Grid
🚫 No Martingale
✅ Fully automatic
✅ Risk-controlled trading logic
⚙️ Strategy Overview
GoldTrendGuard EA identifies strong bullish or bearish trends using multi-EMA alignment with ADX confirmation, then enters trades only on healthy pullbacks toward the trend mean.
The EA deliberately avoids:
• Sideways or choppy markets
• Over-trading
• High-spread conditions
• Risky averaging techniques
The EA trades selectively and may remain inactive during unfavorable market conditions.
This behavior is intentional and part of its risk-control design.
⚙️ Trading Conditions
• Supported Symbols: XAUUSD
• Timeframe: M15
• Account Type: ECN / Low-spread recommended
• Minimum Deposit: $200+ ( $500+ preferred )
• Recommended Risk: 0.5% – 1% per trade
⚠️ Results depend on broker conditions, spread, execution quality, and risk settings.
⚙️ Timeframe & Session Note
Session Filter Behavior
The session time filter is designed for intraday trading.
When the EA is used on higher timeframes (H1 and above), the session filter is automatically ignored to avoid blocking valid trades.
This ensures consistent behavior during both backtesting and live trading on higher timeframes.
⚙️ Key Features
✅ Trend & Pullback logic (EMA 9 / 21 / 50)
✅ ADX trend strength filter
✅ ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit
✅ Dynamic risk-based lot calculation
✅ Optional fixed lot mode
✅ ATR-based breakeven management
✅ Optional trailing stop
✅ Smart trend invalidation exit using DMI
✅ Spread filter
✅ Session time filter
✅ Daily loss protection
✅ Cooldown after stop-loss hit
⚙️ Risk & Safety Controls
• Maximum daily drawdown limit
• One trade per symbol at a time
• Cooldown after losing trades
• No hedging, grid, or martingale logic
⚙️ Inputs Explained (Important)
🔹 Risk Management
UseRiskPercent – Enable percentage-based risk
RiskPercent – Risk per trade (recommended 0.5% – 1%)
FixedLot – Fixed lot size (used if UseRiskPercent is disabled)
🔹 Indicators
EMAFast / EMAMid / EMASlow – Trend structure
ADXPeriod / ADXMin – Trend strength filter
ATRPeriod – Volatility measurement
🔹 Trade Parameters
SL_ATR_Mult – Stop Loss multiplier (ATR-based)
TP_ATR_Mult – Take Profit multiplier (ATR-based)
🔹 Filters
MaxSpread – Maximum allowed spread
UseSessionFilter – Enable trading hours filter
SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour – Trading window
MaxDailyLossPct – Daily loss protection
🔹 Trade Management
UseBreakeven – Enable breakeven logic
BE_ATR_Trigger / BE_ATR_Buffer – Breakeven trigger and buffer
UseTrailing – Enable trailing stop
UseDMIExit – Smart trend invalidation exit
⚙️ Best Practices
• Use low-spread ECN brokers
• Avoid trading during high-impact news
• Start with demo or low risk
• Do not increase risk aggressively
• Allow the EA to run continuously
⚠️ Disclaimer
- Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
- Past performance does not guarantee future results. Results depend on broker conditions, spread, execution speed, and market volatility.
- This EA does not promise profits and should be tested on demo before live use.
- Use at your own risk. Always use proper risk management.