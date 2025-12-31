King Gold Quantum Burst Scalper

King Gold Quantum Burst Scalper is a next-generation XAUUSD scalping system for MT5, designed to capture strong trend acceleration and stack positions during high-momentum phases. It applies a smart burst-execution engine: no weak entries, no random trades — only when direction, volatility and structure confirm.

Main Concept:

  • Hedging mode, XAUUSD M5

  • Fixed lot 0.01 per layer (no martingale)

  • Multi-burst entries only when momentum is strong

  • Engine auto-filters sideways / low energy markets

  • VPS recommended for best execution speed

  • Minimum deposit: $500

  • Timeframe : 5M

  • Optimized for Raw/ECN low-spread brokers

Performance Snapshot (1-year test):

  • Starting capital: $500

  • Result: $52,560+ (over 100x growth potential)

  • Max equity drawdown: 61.85% (high-volatility strategy)

This EA is high-risk, high-return. Designed for traders who understand momentum behavior on Gold and want maximum scalability during directional runs.

📌 Promo

Launch Promotion – 5 buyers only

  • Today & Tomorrow (until 1 January 2026)

  • $299 early access

  • Price will increase step-by-step to $2,999


作者のその他のプロダクト
Best Scalping XAUUSD 22x in 1 Year
Jinarto
エキスパート
EA353 is a fast XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for 0.01 lot and multi-position trading. It filters entries using breakout (BOS) + momentum with ATR / ADX / RSI confirmation, and includes practical real-market protections such as spread guard, news filter, cooldown, ping/latency checks , and daily trade limits. Works on Hedging and Netting accounts (Cent or Standard). Best used on M1 with a stable broker and VPS. Key Features: XAUUSD scalping (MT5), optimized for M1 Mul
Robot Scalping Specialist XAUUSD
Jinarto
エキスパート
EA351 – Multi-Entry Momentum Scalper (MT5) EA351 is an automated trading system designed for high-frequency scanning and multi-position entries on M5 timeframe , optimized for 0.01 lot trading. The EA continuously scans the market; when all conditions are met, it can open multiple positions (pyramiding) to maximize momentum moves. When profit grows, the EA manages the trade using trailing protection , and it can exit on reversal to protect gains. Key Features Timeframe: M5 (recommended) Default
Robot Scalping Gold Trend
Jinarto
エキスパート
KING GOLD 3.40 (MT5) — XAUUSD Micro Scalper KING GOLD 3.40 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA is optimized for small lot trading and focuses on short-term entries under suitable market conditions. Recommended settings: Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1–M5 (depends on broker conditions) Lot size: 0.01 (example) Account type: Hedging Minimum deposit: from 300 USD (recommended for margin safety) Testing note: This product has been tested in the MetaTrader 5 Strateg
Robot Xauusd Mt5 Trend Scalper Autotrading
Jinarto
エキスパート
EA353 is a fast XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for 0.01 lot and multi-position trading. It filters entries using breakout (BOS) + momentum with ATR / ADX / RSI confirmation, and includes practical real-market protections such as spread guard, news filter, cooldown, ping/latency checks , and daily trade limits. Works on Hedging and Netting accounts (Cent or Standard). Best used on M1 with a stable broker and VPS. Key Features : XAUUSD scalping (MT5), optimized for M1 Mi
Robot Xauusd Mt5 Gold Scalper
Jinarto
エキスパート
Robot XAUUSD MT5 Gold Scalper EA355 EA355 は、ランダムなエントリーではなく「取引品質」を重視し、規律あるルールベースで XAUUSD（ゴールド）をスキャルピングしたいトレーダー向けに設計されています。市場に明確なモメンタムが出たときだけ取引し、その後は厳格なフィルターで不利な状況を回避しながらポジションを管理します。 EA355 が選ばれる理由 品質重視のエントリー モメンタム、ボラティリティ、トレンド強度、プライスアクション確認を組み合わせた多要素シグナルで、低確率の取引を減らします。 “悪い相場”を避けるスマート保護 高スプレッド、ボラティリティの不安定化、弱いトレンド局面、リスクの高いニュース時間帯（設定に基づく）でのエントリーを回避します。 モメンタム継続時の追加エントリー 条件が有効なままなら、勝ち方向にポジションを追加（ヘッジ口座対応）し、強い値動きを最大限に活かします。 リスク管理された実行 明確な SL／出口ロジックと取引制限（入力パラメータに基づく）により、安定した一貫性のある挙動を維持します。 XAUUSD M1
Robot AI Scalping Trend XauUSD
Jinarto
エキスパート
Robot AI Scalping XAUUSD MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for short-term scalping and can operate using hedging multi-position execution to follow momentum and manage trades dynamically. Key Features Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) – MT5 Account Type: Hedging (supports multiple positions per symbol) Strategy Style: Scalping / momentum-based execution Multi-Position: Yes (multiple entries may occur depending on market conditions
King Gold Xauusd Trend Scalper
Jinarto
エキスパート
King Gold XAUUSD Trend Scalper is an automated MT5 Expert Advisor focused on trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a strict trend + momentum breakout logic and multiple safety protections. It is designed to trade selectively (not “always in the market”) and avoid low-quality conditions such as wide spread or weak volatility. What This EA Does Trades XAUUSD using a trend + momentum confirmation approach Executes only on new candle / new bar to reduce noise entries Uses market condition filters to avoid “ra
King Gold Auto Trade XauUsd Burst Scalper
Jinarto
エキスパート
King Gold Auto Trade XauUsd Burst Scalper 本エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド）M5専用のトレンド・スキャルピングEA です。 短期移動平均線 MA(5) と、カスタマイズ可能な長期移動平均線の クロスシグナル をベースに、 強いトレンド時に一気に利益を伸ばす 「バースト（Burst）モード」 を搭載しています。 M5 上で新しい MA クロスが確定すると、EA はまず 固定ロット 0.01 で初回エントリーします。 その後、短期 MA(5) が依然として長期 MA と同方向を維持し、ポジションが含み益の間は、 EA は同方向に 0.01 ロットのポジションを追加（バースト加算） して、値動きの勢いを最大限に活かします。 トレンドが弱まる、あるいは価格が反転して MA(5) が逆方向にクロスした場合、 全ポジションをクローズ し、次のきれいなセットアップが来るまで待機します。 マーチンゲールや逆張りグリッドは一切使用せず、 MA クロスの方向にのみ順張り し、 方向転換時に手仕舞いするシンプルかつ攻撃的なロジックです。
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信