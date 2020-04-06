Quantum Reversion EA

Quantum Reversion EA is an automated trading system designed and optimized specifically for the EUR/NZD currency pair on the M5 timeframe.

The strategy logic, trade timing, and internal parameters were developed and tested primarily under these conditions.
For best and intended performance, the EA should be used on:

  • Symbol: EURNZD

  • Timeframe: M5

Users may experiment with other currency pairs or timeframes at their own discretion; however, performance outside the intended EURNZD M5 setup is not guaranteed and may differ significantly from the original design behavior.

The EA operates fully automatically and does not require manual trade management.
All risk parameters, position sizing options, and execution controls are configurable via the input settings.

This product is intended for users who understand algorithmic trading and proper risk management.

Precision Quantum EA
Guad Bibar
エキスパート
PRECISION QUANTUM EA (MT4) Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 4 – Optimized for EURUSD Overview Precision Quantum EA is a professionally developed MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor , designed to execute trades using a structured, rule-based algorithm with a strong focus on precision, discipline, and controlled execution . The system is primarily optimized for the EURUSD currency pair , where its internal logic and execution filters are intended to operate most effectively. ️ Core Philoso
FREE
