Last Chapter EA – Advanced MT5 Expert Advisor for Gold Scalping

Last Chapter EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered for high-precision Gold (XAUUSD) scalping.

It is built on advanced price action logic, volatility expansion models, and adaptive risk management, designed to capitalize on short-term intraday movements in highly volatile markets.

This EA is focused on consistency, accuracy, and capital protection, delivering a disciplined and systematic approach to automated trading under fast-moving market conditions.

Key Features

Fully automated scalping system – no manual intervention required

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , also supports BTCUSD and major Forex pairs

Built-in news and spread filters to avoid unstable market conditions

Fully compatible with prop firm rules (FTMO, MFF, and similar firms)

Designed for steady growth with controlled drawdown

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: 5-Mint

Account Type: ECN or RAW spread

Minimum Deposit: 1000$ (Recommended $5000 or equivalent cent account)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

VPS: Highly recommended (low-latency server preferred)

Strategy Overview

Last Chapter EA detects short-term price imbalances, liquidity zones, and micro-market structures, primarily during the London and New York trading sessions.

The strategy targets small but consistent gains using a 1:1 to 1:2 risk-reward ratio, ensuring durability and long-term stability.

Its adaptive engine dynamically responds to market volatility, maintaining performance in both ranging and trending environments.

Why Choose Last Chapter EA